Shiruru Landslides: 1 More Missing Complaint Lodged; Number Of Missing Persons Increased To 4

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): Another person has been reported to be missing in a landslide that occurred on the national highway near Shiruru in Ankola taluk. The woman has lodged a complaint with the police about her missing son. So far seven bodies have been recovered in the landslide. Now the number of missing people has been increased to four.

Lokesh, a youth from Gangekola near Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district, went missing. The youth's mother, Madevi, has lodged a complaint with the police stating that her son had not come home for the last five days, the police said. Lokesh, who was working as a boat repairer in Goa, had come home on leave as he was suffering from a fever. He had left for Sringeri on the day the hill collapsed. But, he had not come home for the last five days. In this context, the mother has complained to the police.

On July 16, due to heavy rains, landslides fell on the Shiruru National Highway and as a result, four people were found dead on the spot after getting stuck under the debris. During the clearing of debris and the search operation for the missing, the bodies of three more were found.

A total of seven bodies have been recovered so far after 10 people were reported to be missing. Now another missing person has been reported to be missing and the total number of missing persons has increased to four, including two tanker drivers from Tamil Nadu and one lorry driver from Kerala. The search for the missing persons continues. Information about how many people were there when the incident happened is being investigated.

CM Siddaramaiah visits the site: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Shiruru hill collapse site on Sunday and examined it. Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Mankala Vaidya and Satish Jarakiholi accompanied the CM. Heavy police bandobast was arranged at the spot in view of the CM's visit. There is fear that landslides will occur again.

Army comes to Shiruru operation: Military force has arrived for the rescue operation of Kerala lorry driver Arjun, who is suspected to be stuck under debris in the landslide. The Prime Minister's Office was informed about the delay in the rescue operation at the request of the driver's family.

Later, Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the military force to launch the rescue operation. Following the minister's directive, the army reached the spot for a rescue operation on Sunday afternoon. In all, 44 soldiers under the command of Major Abhishek reached Shiruru. The army team, which had left from Belagavi, arrived at the spot in the afternoon.

