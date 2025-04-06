ETV Bharat / bharat

Shiromani Akali Dal To Get New President, Office Bearers Soon; Working Committee Meeting On Tuesday

The crucial meeting will be chaired by the SAD's acting president, S. Balwinder Singh Bhunder, according to senior leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema.

Published : April 6, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may get a new president within a few days, as the party has already started preparations for the election of the new chief. The SAD has also called the meeting of its Working Committee at its headquarters here on April 8 in this regard, according to senior leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema.

Taking to X, Dr Cheema said the meeting would be chaired by the party’s acting president, Balwinder Singh Bhunder. “The Shiromani Akali Dal has called a working committee meeting at the party headquarters in Chandigarh on April 8 at 2 pm so that the dates of the general delegate sessions can be fixed for the election of the new president and office bearers. This meeting will be chaired by the acting president, S. Balwinder Singh Bhunder,” he wrote.

Sukhbir Singh Badal resigned from the president’s post on November 16, 2024. After this, Bhunder was made the acting chief. Badal's term had ended on December 14 last year. The SAD was earlier supposed to start the membership drive from January 20 to February 20 and set a target of 25 lakh memberships. But later the dates were extended.

On December 2, 2024, Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji issued orders to the SAD’s working committee to accept Badal's resignation. Almost 42 days later, the party, acting on the orders, called a meeting on January 10, 2025, and accepted his resignation.

To recall, Badal was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, on August 30 last year. He had undergone religious punishment.

