ETV Bharat / bharat

Shirdi Sai Temple Resumes Foreign Currency Donation Facility After 3-Year Hiatus, First Donation Comes From UK Devotee

Shirdi: In a major update, the Union Home Ministry has granted permission to the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan to accept donations in foreign currency. This resumption of foreign donations, which was suspended since December 2021, has come as a matter of great relief for both the temple authorities and the international devotees who visit the shrine. Not only this, the Shirdi Sai Sansthan will also be able to use the foreign currency accumulated in the treasury.

During the Covid-19 pandemic period in 2021, the Central Home Ministry had frozen the foreign exchange license of several temples in the country, including the Shirdi Sai Sansthan, on technical grounds. The suspension of foreign currency donations was also a directive of the Ministry.

As a result, the Sai Sansthan could not accept foreign currency donations from December 31, 2021. However, devotees continued to put foreign currency in the donation box in the form of foreign notes, cheques, and other similar donations. During the restriction period, the Sansthan accumulated foreign currency worth nearly Rs 20 crore, but the funds could not be utilised. Later, notices were also put up in the donation hall and on the premises of the temple regarding non-acceptance of foreign currency.

Due to persistent efforts by Sai Sansthan CEO Goraksh Gadilkar in Delhi, the Union Home Ministry has now renewed the foreign exchange license for the period from 2021 to 2026. "The decision not only allows the Sansthan to accept foreign currency donation but also utilise the accumulated foreign currency," said the Sansthan's Chief Accounts Officer Mangala Varade and Accounts Officer Avinash Kulkarni.