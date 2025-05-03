'Pahalgam First, Shirdi Next': Sai Sansthan Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Security Heightened

Shirdi: Panic gripped Shirdi in Maharashtra after the Sai Sansthan received a threat on Friday (May 2) via email to blow up Shirdi Sai Baba temple with a pipe bomb. Following the threatening email, security was heightened by the Sai Sansthan and local authorities.

As per reports, Shirdi Sai Sansthan received the email from one Ajit Jakkumolla and when its IP was tracked, it was revealed that the email has been sent from Karnataka.

The email warned of a pipe bomb attack and mentioned, "First Pahalgam, Next Shirdi." In the email, the sender also demanded acquittal of some Jaffar Sadiq and Jaffar Saeed from Tamil Nadu in an unknown case.

Following the threat, the Sai Sansthan has alerted its security system for a stricter vigil.

The local administration informed that after the threat email received by Sai Sansthan was confirmed by the Sansthan administration, a case was registered at the Shirdi Police Station under Indian Penal Code section 351(4). The Sansthan has also clarified that Sai Sansthan Security, Maharashtra Police, MSF Security have been alerted for necessary action.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Sai Sansthan has received threatening messages. There have been instances before where similar threats were found to be hoax. However, this recent email has been received at a time when the entire country is in tense in the aftermath of April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

While agencies are investigating the credibility of the mail, police and temple security have been placed on high alert to avert possible threat.