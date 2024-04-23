Shinova Soni Who Claimed Ravi Kishan as Her 'Father' Files Plea in HC Seeking His DNA Test

Mumbai/Lucknow: Actor and BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan is busy with the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Mumbai woman Aparna Thakur Soni held a press conference on April 15 and claimed that Ravi Kishan was "her husband". Aparna also introduced her daughter actor Shinova Soni in front of the media.

Actress Shinova (Shinova Soni), who called "Ravi Kishan her father", has approached the Bombay High Court. Shinova has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding Ravi Kishan's DNA test. Shinova also sought official recognition as Ravi Kishan's daughter. Shinova also requested the High Court to order that Ravi Kishan not refuse to take responsibility as a daughter, sources said.

25-year-old Shinova Soni is an actor and model. Shinova has studied Bachelor of Arts. She has worked in advertisements. Shinova has also worked in Kunal Kohli's web series 'Hickups and Hookups'.

It is understood that Shinova released the video and sought justice from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Who is Aparna Thakur Soni? Aparna Thakur was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. But she moved to Mumbai and stayed there and became a journalist. She first met Ravi Kishan in 1995 at a press conference. According to Aparna, Ravi proposed to her on their second meeting. After this, both developed a relationship. Aparna claimed that Ravi Kishan broke the relationship when he went to Bigg Boss, but the two continued to speak to each other as they had a "daughter".

Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti has also filed a case. Preeti has also filed a case against SP leader Vivek Kumar Pandey and YouTuber Khursheed Khan Raju. It is written in the FIR that even a year ago Ravi Kishan had to face blackmailing and Rs 20 crore was demanded from him.