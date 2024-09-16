Rs 11 Lakh Reward For Chopping Rahul Gandhi’s Tongue: Sena MLA

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad triggered a major political row on Monday after he offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who "chops off" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue.

Gaikwad’s statement comes in response to Gandhi's remarks on ending reservations in the country during his trip to the United States.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, he (Rahul) spread a false narrative to get votes. Today he is speaking the language of ending reservation from the country and has shown the real face of the Congress. This is my challenge whoever chops off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue will be given a reward of Rs 11 lakh on my behalf,” he said.

Gaikwad said that Gandhi made the statements regarding scrapping reservations in the country at a time when it was needed the most. He alleged that Gandhi wanted to end reservation for tribal and other socially disempowered classes.

Reactions From BJP, Congress

The Shinde Sena MLA's bizarre announcement triggered reactions from both the BJP -- a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state, and Congress.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule also distanced from Gaikwad's statement saying he does not endorse the Sena legislator's comments. However, he said the party could not forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress.

"Rajiv Gandhi had said giving reservations means supporting idiots. Now Rahul Gandhi says he would end reservations,” PTI quoted the BJP leader as saying. "We will sensitise the SCs, STs and OBCs and inform them about the comments of Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Even Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should think about it."

Spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress said, "Sanjay Gaikwad does not deserve to live in society and politics. We want to see whether Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis invokes charges of culpable homicide against Gaikwad." Another Congress leader and MLC Bhai Jagtap also condemned Gaikwad’s statement. “These people have spoiled the politics of the state,” he said, per PTI.

Gandhi's statement

During a conversation with students and teachers of Georgetown University in US’s Washington DC, Gandhi said that Congress would think about ending reservations only when everyone in the country starts getting equal opportunities. However, he quickly added that “currently such a situation" was yet to arrive in India. He was responding to students to a question on reservation and how long it would continue.

Gandhi expressed his views on a range of issues during his visit to the US. However, some of his remarks such as pitching to end reservations triggered controversy in India.