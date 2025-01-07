Shimla Water Supply Scam: 10 Officials Suspended, Vigilance Probe Initiated

Shimla: An embezzlement of Rs 1.13 crore in the Jal Shakti Department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, in the Theog subdivision of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh has come to light, giving ammo to the opposition. CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singha has been vocal about it.

In a hurry to put the house in order, the government suspended ten officials, handing over the investigation to the vigilance department. Officials of the ASP rank have already swung into investigation.

Theog has several remote areas with acute water crises. Most of the water demands are met through tankers, a tender for which was awarded to a contractor. Generally, the water supply in any area falls under the jurisdiction of the SDM but the Jal Shakti Department shouldered it in 2024.

In November last year, a complaint about an alleged scam in water supply was filed in the SDM office followed by a letter from Singha addressing Chief Secretary demanding a thorough probe. The letter stated that Rs 1.13 crore of the public money, sanctioned in July 2024, was embezzled as water was carried in motorcycles and a vehicle of the Horticulture department instead of tankers.

Deorighat Sandeep Verma, a resident and former pradhan, said eight to nine tankers were shown for water supply. According to the RTI reply, one tanker ran for 387 kilometres a day. Water was also supplied from a pickup van which travelled 819 km a day. On June 18, 2024, a tanker with the registration number HP 63C 3352 covered a distance of 387 km. A total of four contractors were assigned the work who claimed that one tanker travelled 368 km in a day, one covered 257 km and another covered 254 km. One pickup van even travelled 819 km. How is it possible that the time taken to fill the tanker and a covering such a long distance in a hilly area in a day?

"Big scam on water supply during Congress rule..." the BJP Himachal Pradesh shared on X in Hindi.

Not only this, it was also alleged that the water supply was shown from one place while water was filled from somewhere else. Singha, who was the MLA of Theog, claimed that the money that came under the State Disaster Response Fund was also misused.

"If such embezzlement can happen in Theog, then the question is whether similar cases would have happened in other parts as well. There are three cabinet ministers from Shimla. All this happened in the subdivision near the capital, does the question not arise that no one should get a clue of this? Water was supplied even to such places, where there was no road. The money was also given from SDRF. This strengthens the opposition's allegation that the government has misused the central assistance," veteran journalist Baldev Sharma said.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said this was a shameful incident for Himachal. Now scams have started being exposed in water distribution as well. This matter has come to light since November last year. Despite this, the government has not taken any serious action.

Singha said until strict action is taken against the culprits, they will not sit quietly. Local MLA Kuldeep Rathore said action should be taken against the embezzler.