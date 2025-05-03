Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court Orders Demolition Of Sanjauli Mosque

Shimla: The Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court on Saturday said all five stories of the disputed Sanjauli Mosque were illegal, ordering the demolition of the entire structure.

A section of residents of Sanjauli and Hindu outfits had launched an agitation to press for the demolition of the mosque, claiming it to be unauthorised. However, no action was taken by the corporation in the past 15 years.

On October 5, 2024, the court ordered the demolition of the top three stories and asked the Waqf Board to furnish the documents of sanctioned plans of the remaining two stories.

Advocate Jagat Pal, representing those who were seeking the demolition of the mosque, said the Waqf Board failed to produce the documents on ownership of the land and also the sanctioned building plan. Following this, the court of Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri passed the order for the demolition of the mosque, Pal said.

"May 3 is a historic day, as the Shimla Commissioner Court has passed an order to demolish the entire Sanjauli Mosque. The ground and the first floor have been declared completely illegal by the court, and orders have been given to demolish them as well," he added.

"The Waqf Board could not prove ownership of this land for the last 15 years, and while demolishing the old mosque, sections 242, 243, 244 and of the Municipal Corporation Act were not complied with. The demolition of the old structure naturally restored the ownership of the land to the state government," he further said.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court had directed the commissioner to decide the case by May 8. The advocate appearing for the Waqf Board had argued that the mosque existed before 1947, and it was constructed after demolishing the old mosque.

The court asked why the sanction was not sought from the Municipal Corporation for reconstructing the mosque and why the construction was carried out in violation of the rules.

"After demolishing the old structure, new construction was done without the permission of the municipal corporation. In such a situation, there has been a clear violation of the act. The two lower floors of the mosque are also illegal, which should be demolished," the municipal commissioner observed in the order.

Work to demolish the three unauthorised stories had started, and the roof of the mosque, two lanterns of the fourth storey and walls of two stories had already been removed.