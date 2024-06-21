Shimla: Former Police Commando Arrested for 'Molesting' 11 Girl Students in Chaupal

Shimla : A former police commando was arrested in n the case of sexual harassment of 11 school girls at Chaupal in Shimla. The girls accused the commando of doing obscene acts. After registering an FIR, the police arrested the accused from Ghanahati in Shimla.

Now, in the police investigation, it has come to light that the accused had served a life sentence in a case of the killing of a person with his service revolver while on duty. About one and a half years ago, he returned home after completing his sentence. Now the police is preparing to send him to jail again.

According to the Shimla Police, the age of the accused is about 55 years. He was serving in the Police Battalion Pandoh. About 20 years ago, he killed a person with his service weapon while on duty. The court had sentenced him to life imprisonment in the murder case. After coming out of jail, he started a small shop near the school to earn a living. Here again his involvement in obscene activities with the girl students has come to light.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said that the accused Satya Prakash Sharma has been running a grocery and stationery shop near a school in Chaupal. Students often buy things from him, but when the girl students went to his shop, he used to touch them in an obscene manner. All this was going on for many days. The girls did not tell this to anyone earlier due to fear. The accused has done such obscene acts with 11 girl students.

SP Sanjeev Gandhi said that the police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and raided his shop and house to arrest him, but he had absconded. The police formed teams and raided various places in search of him. He was arrested near Shimla in the evening. The police have recorded statements of the victim students under Section 161. The accused served as a commando in the Pandoh battalion of the police.