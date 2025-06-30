Shimla: A five-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufer in the suburbs of Shimla on Monday morning, while several cows from a shed were washed away in the cloudburst in Rampur, as rains continue to cause havoc across Himachal Pradesh, with incidents of rain-induced damages, building collapse, landslides, and road blockades were reported from several places.

The building at Mathu Colony on the road to Chamiyana Super Speciality Hospital caved in, albeit without casualties, as the district administration, sensing a grave risk, had already evacuated the inmates. However, two adjoining buildings were also endangered. "We vacated the building on Sunday night as the land was sliding following Saturday's rain. The building collapsed around 8.15 am on Monday," the owner, Anjana Verma, said, adding that the construction of a four-lane road had endangered the structure, but no safety measures were taken.

Shimla Five-Storey Building Collapses, Landslides Block NH As Rains Pummel Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

According to Chamiyana Gram Panchayat deputy Pradhan, Yashpal Verma, cracks had developed in the building last year, but officials of the company constructing the Kaithlighat-Dhalli four-lane road had assured that the building was safe. He said the panchayat had written to the company to stop the work as it was rendering buildings unsafe. However, they continued construction activities, leading to the collapse of the building. "Negligence by the construction company led to the collapse of the building," he said.

Meanwhile, two cowsheds, along with three cows and two calves, a kitchen and a room of a residence were washed away in the cloudburst at Sikaseri village under Sarpara Gram Panchayat in Rampur. The residence belonged to Rajinder Kumar, Vinod Kumar and Gopal, all sons of Palas Ram. However, there was no casualty. A cloudburst had claimed 21 lives in the Samej village under the same panchayat in July last year.

Meanwhile, landslides due to incessant rains caused stones to roll down at five places on the Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway (NH-5), due to which, traffic was diverted to a single lane, causing snarls. The same situation prevailed along the highway at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan district. The Subathu-Waknaghat road was also closed after a landslide at Delgi in Solan, and, as per authorities, efforts are on to clear the road.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Man Mohan Sharma had issued an advisory asking people to stay away from rivers and nallahs, and urging parents not to send their wards to schools if they have to cross rivers and nallahs en route. Roads were closed in the Bilaspur district as well due to multiple landslides.

On Monday morning, the IMD cautioned of moderate to high flash-flood risk in parts of seven districts — including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur — in the next 24 hours. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains has been sounded for parts of the state for Wednesday, along with a wet spell till July 6.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms lashed Palampur, Baijnath, Sundernagar, Murari Devi, Kangra, Shimla and its adjoining area of Jubberhatti. Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state. Pandoh was the wettest, recording 123 mm of rainfall since Sunday evening, followed by Mandi 119.4 mm, Murari Devi 113.2 mm, Palampur 83 mm, Ghaghas 65.4 mm, Bharari 65.2 mm, Kasauli 64 mm, Nadaun 63 mm, Slapper 62.8 mm, Dharampur 56.6 mm and Sujanpur Tira 53 mm.

From the onset of monsoon on June 20, rain-related incidents have claimed 20 lives in the state so far, and four persons are missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.