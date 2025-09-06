Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 Opens in Bengaluru: A National Stage for Marginalised Artisans And Crafts

ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched the Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 at Freedom Park, Bengaluru. The 10-day event, being held from September 5 to 14, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, in the presence of Minister of State Ramdas Athawale.

Speaking at a press conference earlier, Athawale said the fair is a flagship initiative of the Ministry aimed at supporting marginalised communities. “The main objective is to provide a market platform for products made by Scheduled Castes, Other Backwards Classes, Safai Karamcharis, and skilled artisans who receive financial support from the Ministry’s three national corporations – NSFDC, NSKFDC and NBCFDC,” he explained.

Showcasing skills from across India

The mela will feature around 100 stalls, of which nearly 80 have been allotted to beneficiaries. The exhibition brings together artisans from states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, Puducherry, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Assam. Alongside handicrafts and handloom products, visitors can also experience traditional cuisines at food stalls.

Since 2022, the Ministry has organised 11 such melas across the country, benefitting 825 artisans. Bengaluru’s event is the second fair of 2025–26, after Bhubaneswar. The Ministry has also proposed similar events in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Guwahati, besides participating in international exhibitions such as IITF 2025 and the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad.