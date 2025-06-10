Shillong Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi Offered Rs 20 Lakh To The Killers

Indore: Investigations into the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi have revealed that his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, had allegedly offered Rs 20 lakh to the three contract killers to kill her husband. She had started plotting the murder with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha even before she got married, sources said.

According to sources, Raja had spoken to his mother on phone just half an hour before his murder. He was allegedly killed in front of his wife and the latter had assisted the killers to push his body into the gorge. After this, she reached Guwahati from Shillong and travelled to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and then on way to Ghazipur surrendered before police.

According to the police, the circumstantial evidence points towards Sonam being the main character in the murder plot of her husband. Along with Sonam and Raj, police have arrested the three contract killers.

According to ADCP Rajesh Dandautia, "Sonam's boyfriend Raj Kushwaha was arrested in Indore. Sonam was in constant touch with Raj and the police had arranged a video call between him and Sonam. When it became clear to Sonam that her lover was in police custody, she was completely shattered and realised there was no way to escape. Soon after this Sonam reached a dhaba near Ghazipur, where she made a plan to surrender herself." However, suspense still remains as to who dropped her off at the dhaba and where she had stayed after Raja's murder.

During interrogation, Raj told police that he had an affair with Sonam for a year. However, since Sonam's father was a cardiac patient, she was afraid that if she married Raj, it may affect his health. So, Sonam got married in her own community. Raj also told police that Sonam had started plotting to get rid of Raja even before their marriage and he had fully supported her in this conspiracy.

It has been revealed that Sonam selected Shillong as her honeymoon destination on the advice of Raj. After this, Raj sent his three friends, Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi, Vishal Chauhan to Shillong to murder Raja though he himself stayed back in Indore.

It has also come to light that while touring various places in Shillong with her husband, Sonam was constantly sharing details with the three contract killers. That is why the killers managed to follow the couple.

Notably, just prior to the murder, when the killers reached the spot and were exhausted after climbing the valley repeatedly, they had expressed their inability to commit the murder. This angered Sonam and she had pleaded them not to leave and boosted their morale saying, she will pay them Rs 20 lakh for the task, sources said.