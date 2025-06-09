Shillong Honeymoon Murder Mystery: Did Sonam Raghuvanshi Kill Husband Over Extra-Marital Affair?

Lalitpur: In a new revelation in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, police believe an extra-marital affair may have led to the incident. Among the three alleged contract killers arrested by the police, one reportedly had an affair with Sonam Raghuvanshi before her marriage.

One of the accused, Akash Rajput was arrested by Shillong Police from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night followed by Raj Kushwaha and one more person from Indore. Sonam was arrested for allegedly orchestrating her husband's murder after she surrendered at Ghazipur.

SP Lalitpur Mohammad Mustaq said a Shillong Police team came in four vehicles and there were two more accused who were arrested from Indore.

"The motive behind the murder is being investigated. It has not yet been ascertained as to why and on whose orders was Raja Raghuvanshi killed. Investigations are underway," he said.

Meanwhile deceased Raja's brother Vipul Raghuvanshi told ANI that Raj Kushwaha's name has surfaced in the case, hinting that Sonam may have a hand in the murder. Raj Kushwaha worked at a firm run by Sonam's family and they were in regular contact over phone, he said.

Vipul said, "We never thought Sonam would do something like this. The Meghalaya government is not lying about involvement of others. I have never seen Raj Kushwaha but have only heard his name. Sonam may be involved. They had gone to Assam to offer puja at Maa Kamakhya temple and then went to Shillong," he said.

Investigations have revealed that Sonam's father runs a factory, in which Raj Kushwaha worked. Sonam was in the HR department there and before her marriage, she was reportedly having an affair with Raj Kushwaha.

In such a situation, it is being speculated that Sonam hired contract killers to eliminate her husband. However, Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi has claimed that his daughter is innocent and being implicated. He has also demanded a CBI investigation into his son-in-law's murder.

Sonam's mother Sangeeta said she is happy that her daughter has been found. "We want to know who is behind Raja's murder. My daughter has returned but we have lost Raja," she said.