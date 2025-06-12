Shillong Honeymoon Murder: Kamakhya Temple Authorities Condemn Human Sacrifice Allegations

Guwahati: The Kamakhya temple authorities have vehemently condemned allegations of human sacrifice behind the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, terming it as a misinformation campaign by the deceased's family. The Doloi Samaj, the managing committee of the temple, has expressed strong disapproval of the baseless allegations.
Some members of the Raghuvanshi family said that Raja's wife had used him for black magic. Raja's brother recently told some news channels that his murder could be human sacrifice because he was attacked from behind and had a garland round his neck that he had wore in Kamakhya Temple earlier. He also said that Raja and his wife had visited the Kamakhya Temple before heading for Meghalaya.
Raja's sister fueled speculation by stating that she did not know whether it was a 'tantric murder' or not. She also questioned if human sacrifices happen at Kamakhya Temple. Subsequently, a news anchor was seen making comments on human sacrifice at the Kamakhya Temple.
These superstitious remarks have sparked outrage in Assam. The Kamakhya temple authorities feel that these comments are a deliberate attempt to tarnish the temple's golden heritage.
Himadri Sarma, the Saru Doloi (junior priest) of Kamakhya temple, stated, "We condemn such comments. Question of human sacrifice at Kamakhya temple does not arise as the temple is known for its Vedic rituals for centuries. Human sacrifice can't be alleged because this ritual has never existed at our temple. These comments hurt the faith and belief associated with our temple."
"The Kamakhya temple is repeatedly subjected to such misinformation. We appeal to both the Indian and Assam governments to establish rules or guidelines to prevent anyone from making such baseless accusations against this temple in the future. Measures should be taken against those who spread any kind of misinformation that damages the temple's faith and credibility," Sarma added.
Notably, this isn't an isolated incident. In the past, similar allegations of human sacrifice have been levelled against Kamakhya temple. Previously, the Assam Police even arrested individuals involved in such misinformation campaigns from other states.
The national media that initially linked the Kamakhya temple human sacrifice controversy to Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, has issued an apology.
Raja and Sonam had visited Guwahati and Meghalaya during their honeymoon on May 20. Both went missing on May 23 and police recovered Raja's body from a gorge on June 2 while Sonam remained missing. On June 9, Sonam was found alone and distraught at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.
Investigations revealed Sonam had plotted Raja's murder along with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and killed her husband with the help of three contract killers. All five suspects have been taken into custody and Meghalaya Police have said that Sonam had lured Raja to Meghalaya to execute the murder.
Sonam and her associates were presented before a Shillong court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for eight days. The Meghalaya Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the murder case. The SIT has already collected evidence from various locations, including the crime spot, Raja's house in Indore and Ghazipur.
DIG DNR Marak said during investigation, statements were taken from the accused separately but Meghalaya Police found inconsistencies in their testimonies.