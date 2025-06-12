ETV Bharat / bharat

Shillong Honeymoon Murder: Kamakhya Temple Authorities Condemn Human Sacrifice Allegations

Guwahati: The Kamakhya temple authorities have vehemently condemned allegations of human sacrifice behind the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, terming it as a misinformation campaign by the deceased's family. The Doloi Samaj, the managing committee of the temple, has expressed strong disapproval of the baseless allegations.

Some members of the Raghuvanshi family said that Raja's wife had used him for black magic. Raja's brother recently told some news channels that his murder could be human sacrifice because he was attacked from behind and had a garland round his neck that he had wore in Kamakhya Temple earlier. He also said that Raja and his wife had visited the Kamakhya Temple before heading for Meghalaya.

Raja's sister fueled speculation by stating that she did not know whether it was a 'tantric murder' or not. She also questioned if human sacrifices happen at Kamakhya Temple. Subsequently, a news anchor was seen making comments on human sacrifice at the Kamakhya Temple.

These superstitious remarks have sparked outrage in Assam. The Kamakhya temple authorities feel that these comments are a deliberate attempt to tarnish the temple's golden heritage.

Himadri Sarma, the Saru Doloi (junior priest) of Kamakhya temple, stated, "We condemn such comments. Question of human sacrifice at Kamakhya temple does not arise as the temple is known for its Vedic rituals for centuries. Human sacrifice can't be alleged because this ritual has never existed at our temple. These comments hurt the faith and belief associated with our temple."

"The Kamakhya temple is repeatedly subjected to such misinformation. We appeal to both the Indian and Assam governments to establish rules or guidelines to prevent anyone from making such baseless accusations against this temple in the future. Measures should be taken against those who spread any kind of misinformation that damages the temple's faith and credibility," Sarma added.