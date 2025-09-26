Shift In Current Food Habits Is Creating An Imbalance In Our Food System And The Environment: FSSAI
Existing diets are responsible for several forms of malnutrition, while food production has a large, damaging impact on the environment.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The shift in current food habits towards increased consumption of processed foods is creating an imbalance in our food system and the environment, said India's food safety regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
“The shift in current food habits towards increased consumption of processed foods is creating an imbalance in our food system and the environment. On one hand, our existing diets are responsible for several forms of malnutrition and the rising incidence of NCDs, while on the other hand, food production has a large damaging impact on the environment as well,” the FSSAI said in a 424-pages book named “Eat Right India Thali” released here on Friday coinciding the Global Food Regulators Summit organised by the food regulator.
Highlighting the local thali and dishes of 29 States across India, the FSSAI said that scientific studies have reported that traditional Indian dietary practices may lower the risk of chronic diseases and may also help in reducing the incidence of malnutrition.
“Traditional Indian meal was mostly plant-based, consisting of grains (cereals, millets), pulses, a variety of spices (like pepper, cumin, coriander and ginger), local seasonal vegetables and fruits and milk-based products (yoghurt, buttermilk and cottage cheese) to meet the daily requirements for energy, macro and micronutrients, fibre and antioxidants. Eggs, free range poultry, fish and meat were featured in the diets of non-vegetarians in limited amounts,” the book mentioned.
Apart from freshly prepared food, it said that several ways of processing food for storage and preservation were used, as refrigeration was not available.
“Natural, home-cooked meals were consumed daily, while elaborate menus of rich, refined, high-fat dishes were reserved for festive occasions,” it said.
The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has designed a plate model, which recommends that a balanced diet should provide around 50-60 per cent of total calories from carbohydrates, preferably from complex carbohydrates, about 20-30 per cent from total fats/oils and a minimum of 10-15 per cent from proteins.
‘My Plate for the Day’ by NIN provides typically 13.5 per cent of calories or energy (E) from protein, 29 per cent E from fat and 56 per cent E from carbohydrates required to meet the 2000 calories needed in a day.
“The principle of thali is to provide nutritionally balanced meals in a variety of textures and flavours with portion control by using small servings for each food. Traditional Indian Thali meals included all food groups, providing a balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, dietary fibre and a plethora of phytochemicals by incorporating a variety of plant foods in different colours. The emphasis was on using local and seasonal ingredients,” the book, which highlighted the various traditional practices of Indian cuisine, stated.
Under the Eat Right India campaign, FSSAI is focusing on promoting safe and wholesome food. The book is developed around the concept of thali, which is a wholesome meal from the perspective of nutrition because it provides a balance of protein, carbohydrate, fat, fibre, minerals and vitamins.
Dairy products included in the thali, like ghee, curd and buttermilk, when combined with the other ingredients such as grains, lentils, vegetables, etc., create a balanced meal.
The combination of flavours in a particular order makes the digestive process easier and imparts good health by enhancing immunity, reducing the risk of many non-communicable diseases.
Based on the nutrition status, state-specific suggestions, Eat Right Feast Thali and Eat Right Everyday Thali have been developed. The feast thali is the food consumed occasionally during festivities, which is high in calories, fat, sugar and a variety of dishes.
The thali includes dishes as per cultural and traditional practices in a proportion that provides all essential macro and micronutrients. Suggestive Eat Right Thali is a balanced meal which is consumed across India as per regional bifurcations. A regular plate or thali commonly includes roti (bread), rice, dal (pulses), vegetables, adjuncts like pickle, chutneys or papad.
“The suggestive Eat Right thalis were also prepared by Chefs of the regions to understand the per-person portioning of dishes and validate the quantities prescribed. In this book, opportunities to promote healthy and millet-based recipes of a particular state are also explored. Interestingly, the book also provides unique culinary practices and food vocabulary for each state. The book captures the main highlights of state cuisines; there may be variations at the district and city level,” the book stated.
While releasing the book during the inaugural function of the third edition of the Global Food Regulators Summit, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda said, “The theme of this year’s summit, “Yatha Annam Tatha Manah” - as is the food, so is the mind - highlights that food influences not just physical health but also mental well-being, emotional balance, and the moral fabric of society. Those days are gone when countries focused only on domestic food production. When states engage in the trading of food, they are directly involved in the health and well-being of people.”
Nadda highlighted that obesity has become a pressing health concern, driven by unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and the growing dependence on processed foods.
He recalled Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call to combat obesity through nationwide awareness and collective action, particularly by reducing edible oil consumption by 10 per cent.
“Aligning with his vision, FSSAI has also actively rolled out plans for increasing mass awareness on this critical issue under its Eat Right India initiative. The Eat Right India movement, led by FSSAI, champions this cause by combining food safety, nutrition, and sustainability,” Nadda stated.
Referring to the ‘Eat Right Thali’ book, Nadda said that the book features traditional thalis from across the country, with each thali representing local ingredients, cooking methods, and age-old dietary wisdom, emphasizing variety and nutritional balance.
“In line with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, it underscores the role of traditional diets in combating obesity and lifestyle-related diseases. This compilation serves as both a cultural tribute and a practical guide to preventive health through mindful local and seasonal eating,” he said.
This year’s summit witnessed participation from 59 countries, along with leading international organisations such as the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization, as well as over 100 representatives from different parts of the country.
The platform serves as a vital opportunity to deliberate on emerging challenges, exchange global experiences, and adopt innovative solutions to ensure consumers have access to safe and nutritious food and to chart a collective path forward.
The first day of the Global Food Regulators Summit featured technical sessions on key topics, including Global Regulatory Harmonization and Policy Frameworks, Integrating Science and Technologies towards Sustainable Food Systems, Adapting to the Dynamic Food Landscape, and Traditional Foods & Global Standards. These sessions aimed to provide practical insights and foster discussions on shaping the future of food safety and sustainability.
