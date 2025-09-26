ETV Bharat / bharat

Shift In Current Food Habits Is Creating An Imbalance In Our Food System And The Environment: FSSAI

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The shift in current food habits towards increased consumption of processed foods is creating an imbalance in our food system and the environment, said India's food safety regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

“The shift in current food habits towards increased consumption of processed foods is creating an imbalance in our food system and the environment. On one hand, our existing diets are responsible for several forms of malnutrition and the rising incidence of NCDs, while on the other hand, food production has a large damaging impact on the environment as well,” the FSSAI said in a 424-pages book named “Eat Right India Thali” released here on Friday coinciding the Global Food Regulators Summit organised by the food regulator.

Highlighting the local thali and dishes of 29 States across India, the FSSAI said that scientific studies have reported that traditional Indian dietary practices may lower the risk of chronic diseases and may also help in reducing the incidence of malnutrition.

“Traditional Indian meal was mostly plant-based, consisting of grains (cereals, millets), pulses, a variety of spices (like pepper, cumin, coriander and ginger), local seasonal vegetables and fruits and milk-based products (yoghurt, buttermilk and cottage cheese) to meet the daily requirements for energy, macro and micronutrients, fibre and antioxidants. Eggs, free range poultry, fish and meat were featured in the diets of non-vegetarians in limited amounts,” the book mentioned.

Apart from freshly prepared food, it said that several ways of processing food for storage and preservation were used, as refrigeration was not available.

“Natural, home-cooked meals were consumed daily, while elaborate menus of rich, refined, high-fat dishes were reserved for festive occasions,” it said.

The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has designed a plate model, which recommends that a balanced diet should provide around 50-60 per cent of total calories from carbohydrates, preferably from complex carbohydrates, about 20-30 per cent from total fats/oils and a minimum of 10-15 per cent from proteins.

‘My Plate for the Day’ by NIN provides typically 13.5 per cent of calories or energy (E) from protein, 29 per cent E from fat and 56 per cent E from carbohydrates required to meet the 2000 calories needed in a day.

“The principle of thali is to provide nutritionally balanced meals in a variety of textures and flavours with portion control by using small servings for each food. Traditional Indian Thali meals included all food groups, providing a balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, dietary fibre and a plethora of phytochemicals by incorporating a variety of plant foods in different colours. The emphasis was on using local and seasonal ingredients,” the book, which highlighted the various traditional practices of Indian cuisine, stated.

Under the Eat Right India campaign, FSSAI is focusing on promoting safe and wholesome food. The book is developed around the concept of thali, which is a wholesome meal from the perspective of nutrition because it provides a balance of protein, carbohydrate, fat, fibre, minerals and vitamins.

Dairy products included in the thali, like ghee, curd and buttermilk, when combined with the other ingredients such as grains, lentils, vegetables, etc., create a balanced meal.

The combination of flavours in a particular order makes the digestive process easier and imparts good health by enhancing immunity, reducing the risk of many non-communicable diseases.