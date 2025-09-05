Shift in Bihar Poll Atmosphere, Wind Now Turning In Favour Of The Congress, Claims AICC Observer

Bihar polls: Congress party will give tickets to completely clean candidates only
Published : September 5, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian National Congress has been intensifying its preparations for the upcoming Bihar elections, with leaders from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) joining the effort.
Delhi Congress leader Garvit Singhvi, recently appointed as an observer by the central leadership, offered insights into the party's strategy and progress after spending 24 days on duty in the state.
Garvit Singhvi was also a part of Rahul Gandhi's Voter Rights Yatra in Patna recently. He returned to Delhi after working for twenty-four days as an observer for Bihar elections.
Garvit Singhvi spoke to ETV Bharat Correspondent in detail about election preparations of the party for Bihar elections.
Singhvi noted a significant shift in the political atmosphere in Bihar, attributing it to Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra.' He claimed that while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seemed to have an advantage in early 2025, public opinion is now turning in favour of the Congress.
He said that Congress had launched its poll manifesto in Bihar two months ago. Now the Congress is trying to explain the schemes of the manifesto to the people. He said that the election atmosphere in Bihar has changed completely due to Rahul Gandhi's Voter Rights Yatra.
The yatra, which covered over 1,300 km, aimed to raise awareness among voters about alleged vote theft and motivate them to participate. According to Singhvi, Rahul Gandhi’s campaign highlighted how the Election Commission (EC) had allegedly deleted 65 lakh names from voter lists while adding 90 lakh new ones through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The Congress asserts that this move was a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise Dalits, minorities, and other marginalized groups and that the campaign is aimed at preventing such actions.
'Congress poll manifesto explained to 25 lakh families'
Garvit Singh Singhvi said that two months ago, Bihar Congress released the manifesto for Bihar elections from its state headquarters Sadakat Ashram regarding public issues. People are connecting with those issues.
“Till now, our Congress workers have reached 25 lakh families to explain the scheme. If one takes into account that there are on an average four members in a family, then 'Mai Behan Yojana' scheme has been communicated to over one crore people,” Singhvi claimed.
Apart from this, Congress has also promised to give three to five decimals of land to all the landless families of Bihar in its manifesto. This means that 150 to 200 yards of land will be given to every landless person.
The Bihar voters have been told how the EC is acting for the BJP government and deleted 65 lakh voters' names from the list. The fact that 90 lakh new voters have been added through the SIR is also a proof of vote theft, he said.
“Our effort is to stop this vote theft and make people aware. The Congress party is continuously running a campaign for this. The effect of this campaign has been seen in Bihar,” Garvit Singhvi said.
Talking about Congress Candidates for the upcoming polls, he said; “Absolutely clean candidates will get tickets in Bihar elections.
The Congress leader said this time the Bihar elections are completely different. ''The work of screening candidates for the elections is also going on. Our Delhi and senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has been designated as the chairman of the Congress screening committee for Bihar elections. This time the Congress party will give tickets to completely clean candidates. All the Congress candidates will be such who will not have any stain on their reputation.''
Garvit Singhvi said; ''Voter Rights Yatra will be held in Delhi, too. This is necessary everywhere. I myself contested the Delhi elections held in February from Greater Kailash assembly. After the elections, we checked our voter list and saw that each address had 200 people's votes. In Delhi, one house address has 256 people's votes. Is it possible for so many people to live in one house? But, this time in the Bihar elections, we will see very good results and the Congress party will emerge stronger.”
'Congress will work to stop migration in Bihar'
Garvit Sanghvi said that Congress has also raised the issue of migration in its manifesto to stop migration in Bihar. For this, work will be done to provide employment to the unemployed. Singhvi said that in the states where Congress is in power like Karnataka, Himachal and Telangana, work is being done to provide employment continuously. The promises in our party's manifesto are not empty promises. Where Congress is in power, every promise is being fulfilled. Similarly, the Congress government will work to stop migration in Bihar too.
Garvit Sanghvi said; "Just last month, we organized a job fair in Delhi in which 4500 people got employment through Congress. Whereas we are not in power anywhere in the centre or the state." Whereas, after Delhi, when a job fair was organized in Bihar, 7500 people got employment there in the job fair organized by the Congress party.
