Shift in Bihar Poll Atmosphere, Wind Now Turning In Favour Of The Congress, Claims AICC Observer

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress has been intensifying its preparations for the upcoming Bihar elections, with leaders from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) joining the effort.

Delhi Congress leader Garvit Singhvi, recently appointed as an observer by the central leadership, offered insights into the party's strategy and progress after spending 24 days on duty in the state.

Garvit Singhvi was also a part of Rahul Gandhi's Voter Rights Yatra in Patna recently. He returned to Delhi after working for twenty-four days as an observer for Bihar elections.

Garvit Singhvi spoke to ETV Bharat Correspondent in detail about election preparations of the party for Bihar elections.

Singhvi noted a significant shift in the political atmosphere in Bihar, attributing it to Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra.' He claimed that while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seemed to have an advantage in early 2025, public opinion is now turning in favour of the Congress.

He said that Congress had launched its poll manifesto in Bihar two months ago. Now the Congress is trying to explain the schemes of the manifesto to the people. He said that the election atmosphere in Bihar has changed completely due to Rahul Gandhi's Voter Rights Yatra.

The yatra, which covered over 1,300 km, aimed to raise awareness among voters about alleged vote theft and motivate them to participate. According to Singhvi, Rahul Gandhi’s campaign highlighted how the Election Commission (EC) had allegedly deleted 65 lakh names from voter lists while adding 90 lakh new ones through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The Congress asserts that this move was a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise Dalits, minorities, and other marginalized groups and that the campaign is aimed at preventing such actions.

'Congress poll manifesto explained to 25 lakh families'

Garvit Singh Singhvi said that two months ago, Bihar Congress released the manifesto for Bihar elections from its state headquarters Sadakat Ashram regarding public issues. People are connecting with those issues.

“Till now, our Congress workers have reached 25 lakh families to explain the scheme. If one takes into account that there are on an average four members in a family, then 'Mai Behan Yojana' scheme has been communicated to over one crore people,” Singhvi claimed.