Shibu Soren Re-Elected President Of Jharkhand Colliery Mazdoor Union, Jharkhand Shramik Sangh

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Shibu Soren, who is currently undergoing treatment for kidney ailmets at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, on Sunday was reelected the president of Jharkhand Coal Millenary Union and Jharkhand Shramik Sangh at a convention held at Rabindra Bhawan of the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) in Ranchi.

The event was chaired by a panel comprising Shibu Soren (in absentia), Mathura Prasad Mahato, Vinod Pandey, Vijay Hansda and Fagu Besra.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the event virtually as the chief guest from New Delhi, along with Excise Minister Yogendra Prasad as the special guest. Addressing the event, the CM said, "There is a need to strengthen the organisation for labourers and displaced people."

Many resolutions were passed in the convention, in which opposition to privatisation, four anti-labour codes, and the decision to intensify the struggle for the rights of labourers and displaced people were prominent. Other topics of deliberation included providing land compensation to displaced peasants at four times the market rate, employment to all eligible displaced unemployed above eighteen years of age, providing permanent houses on twenty-five decimal plots under rehabilitation in exchange for land and making peasants share potters in Coal India.

A demand for the amendment of the 2012 rehabilitation policy of Coal India and making it according to the Rehabilitation Land Acquisition Law, 2013 was presented. A proposal to compensate peasants holding forest leases obtained under the settlement of non-majraua khas lands and forest land rights was also passed at the convention. The proposal that Jharkhand Colliery Mazrua Union will participate in the nationwide general strike on July 9 was passed unanimously.