SheTrades India Hub Launched To Boost Women-Led Exports And Global Trade

New Delhi: Marching strongly towards the goal of achieving USD 1 trillion in exports by 2030, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Tuesday launched SheTrades India Hub, an initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening India's export ecosystem. Launched in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) with financial support by the UK Government’s SheTrades Commonwealth Programme, the initiative has positioned FIEO as the host institution for the 20th SheTrades Hub globally.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

The SheTrades India Hub is more than just a support center. It is a one-stop resource platform designed to provide women entrepreneurs with capacity-building workshops for tailored training sessions focusing on international trade practices, and mentorship programmes wherein members will get access to seasoned business leaders who can guide and support. This will also have business matchmaking events to connect women entrepreneurs with global buyers and investors.

Addressing the event, Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi highlighted the government's commitment to fostering an inclusive trade environment and said the Trade Connect platform, with the support of ITC SheTrades India Hub, will further help in promoting women-led exports growth. He also said that the Export Promotion Mission of the government, with concrete ideas for supporting SheTrades hub, can also be explored to complement women-led trade growth. The DG further stated that FIEO and ITC should aim to enroll at least three lakh women entrepreneurs through the initiative launched today.

Executive Director of ITC Pamela Coke-Hamilton, underscored the global impact of SheTrades Hubs, noting that they have supported thousands of women entrepreneurs worldwide. She expressed confidence that the SheTrades India Hub would also provide Indian women entrepreneurs with the tools and networks necessary to thrive in international markets.

FIEO President Ashwani Kumar, said that The SheTrades India Hub marks a pivotal moment for India's trade ecosystem. This initiative is a step forward in empowering women entrepreneurs and a strategic move to harness their untapped potential in global markets.