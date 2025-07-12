Female Cheetah Nabha Dies In Kuno National Park During Treatment

Sheopur: Nabha, a female cheetah brought from Namibia, died during treatment on Saturday in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur. Park authorities said that the 8-year-old cheetah was found injured inside her soft release boma a week ago.

Preliminary examination revealed fractures in both her left front and hind legs, also known as Ulna and Fibula, along with several other injury marks on her body. Park authorities suspect that she may have been injured during a hunting attempt. Authorities said that the exact cause of her death will be confirmed following a post-mortem report.

With Nabha's death, the total number of cheetahs in India has dwindled to 30. Currently, 28 cheetahs remain in Kuno National Park, comprising nine adults (six females and three males) and 17 Indian-born cubs. Two male cheetahs have been relocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Out of the 26 cheetahs in Kuno, 16 are roaming freely in the open forest.

Park officials noted that all cheetahs have recently been administered anti-ecoparasite medication and are being closely monitored. Two female cheetahs, Veera and Neerwa, are currently healthy and caring for their cubs.

Cheetahs Return After 70 Years

The cheetah reintroduction project in India began on 17 September 2022, when eight cheetahs from Namibia were brought to Kuno National Park as part of the government's wildlife revival initiative. 12 more cheetahs were brought from South Africa on February 18, 2023, bringing the total count up to 20.

The birth of four cubs by female cheetah Jwala was a moment of celebration as it marked the first cheetah births on Indian soil in over 70 years. The first major loss came on March 26, 2023, when female cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney infection. This was followed by the deaths of male cheetah Uday from a heart attack on April 23, and a female cheetah Daksha due to injuries sustained during mating on May 9.

While Jwala's cubs brought hope, three of the four cubs died within days in May 2023, highlighting the challenges of cheetah conservation. The deaths of Tejas and Suraj in July 2023 followed by female cheetah Dharti on August 2 was also a major loss. Male cheetah Shaurya died on January 16, 2024 and two cubs of Gamini in June and August 2024. One of the park's fastest cheetah, Pawan, also died on 27 August 2024.