Sheena Bora Murder Case: SC Notice To CBI On Indrani Mukerjea's Plea To Travel Abroad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the CBI on a plea by former media executive Indrani Mukerjea against an order passed by the Bombay High Court refusing her to travel abroad, as she is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar. The bench issued a notice to the central agency and sought its response to the appeal filed by Mukerjea against the high court order.
A special court on July 19 allowed Mukerjea's plea to visit Spain and the United Kingdom for 10 days over the next three months. The CBI moved the high court challenging the trial court order. The high court quashed the special court's order on September 27. Mukerjea moved the apex court, through advocate Sana Raees Khan, challenging this high court order.
The plea contended that the petitioner is a British citizen as she sought permission to visit Spain and her home country for "making necessary changes and amendments and taking care of pending work which cannot be transacted without her personal presence". The petitioner argued the activation of a digital certificate was a must for all relevant work and administration in Spain and her physical presence was mandatory.
Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder of Bora came to light. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May 2022. She has denied the allegations.
Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 in Mumbai. Her body was then burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district, according to the prosecution. Bora was Mukerjea's daughter from her previous relationship.
