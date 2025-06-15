ETV Bharat / bharat

‘She Lay In A Pool Of Blood’: Doctor Recalls Indira Gandhi’s Last Moments At AIIMS

Dr Sneh Bhargava, AIIMS' first woman director, recalled Indira Gandhi’s assassination as a tragic yet significant moment in her career while discussing her upcoming book.

Dr Sneh Bhargava, AIIMS’ first woman director, recalls the day of Indira Gandhi’s assassination while discussing her upcoming book ‘The Woman Who Ran AIIMS. (Etv Bharat)
Published : June 15, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST

Updated : June 15, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST

New Delhi: “She has been shot….” This was all that Sonia Gandhi could utter on reaching the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi about Indira Gandhi on the day when the former Prime Minister was assassinated. Indira Gandhi’s daughter-in-law, Sonia Gandhi, even had an asthmatic attack.

The first woman director of AIIMS and the then Head of Department (Radiology), Dr Sneh Bhargava, revisited the details of that fateful day with ETV Bharat while discussing her forthcoming book ‘The Woman Who Ran AIIMS’. Indira Gandhi’s assassination was a sad, but important landmark in her professional journey.

Recollecting her thoughts of October 31, 1984, Dr Sneh Bhargava shared that it was on that day only that her appointment as AIIMS’ Director was to be signed after being cleared earlier by Indira Gandhi.

“I was taking a class when a radiographer rushed in to say that the Prime Minister is in the casualty. I was surprised that she would come without a prior announcement. It immediately struck me that something was wrong. It was only on rushing there that I saw her lying on a trolley with no bed sheets,” she said.

“She was in a pool of blood," she said while pointing out at the severity of the assault that Indira Gandhi’s body had taken. Meanwhile, her private secretary, RK Dhawan, and senior Congress leader ML Fotedar sat weeping there. They had brought her to the hospital as the driver of the ambulance was not present at the Prime Minister’s residence when she was attacked.

Dr Sneh Bhargava shared that the efforts to revive her pulse were futile. Even administering blood to her was very difficult, and the surgeon, who was trying to do this, had to change his clothes three times in the process.

“The challenge before us was to shift her body to a safe place, as everyone was sure to descend on AIIMS. With the help of a consultant and two other doctors, I took her to an operation theatre on the eighth floor,” she related while saying that the people were being told that the doctors were struggling to save her.

Disclosing that the President, Giani Zail Singh, was in Yemen and her successor Rajiv Gandhi was in the North East on an election tour, Dr Sneh Bhargava said, “The Health Minister Shankaranand had told us not to declare her dead till Rajiv’s arrival.”

She recalled that a huge crowd had gathered at AIIMS after Indira Gandhi was declared dead. “People had climbed the trees and the walls to get a last glimpse of their leader,” the doctor said.

Another challenge was to ensure the safety of Sikh employees at AIIMS. The attack on Indira Gandhi had been carried out by her Sikh bodyguards, and this had resulted in the public anger being directed towards the community. The country witnessed a large-scale anti-Sikh pogrom over the next few days.

“I told the Sikh doctors that they could stay at my place within the AIIMS campus if they felt threatened. I called up the Inspector General of Police to seek security for the Sikh staff at the Institute,” Dr Sneh Bhargava recalled.

