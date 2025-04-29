Kashmir To Pakistan: Shaurya Chakra Awardee's Mother Among Deportees; Family Seeks Modi, Shah Intervention

Srinagar: Mother of Shaurya Chakra awardee who was killed in a terror attack three years ago is among the 60 Pakistani nationals who are being deported by the authorities.

Officials said that they had set the ball rolling for the deportation of Pakistani nationals in Jammu and Kashmir, following the slew of measures announced by the government against neighbouring Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

It has prompted the union government to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty besides downgrading diplomatic relations with Islamabad. It had asked all Pakistani nationals who were on short-term visas to leave India by April 27 or face action.

"The Pakistanis were all collected from various districts and taken in buses to Punjab, where they will be handed over to the Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border," the officials said. "The 60 deportees also include wives and children of ex-militants, who had returned to the valley under the 2010 rehabilitation policy for former ultras. Of them, 36 had been living in Srinagar, nine each in Baramulla and Kupwara, four in Budgam, and two in Shopian district," the officials revealed.

File- Screengrab from the President of India Droupadi Murmu's youtube channel showing her embracing Shameema Akhtarm other of Shaurya Chakra awardee, during investiture ceremony on May 9, 2023. Also seen, Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seated in the front row. (ETV Bharat)

Shaurya Chakra awardee's mother

Shameema Akhtar, the mother of Constable Mudasir Ahmad Shaikh, who died in May 2022 while fighting terrorists, is one of the deportees. Mudasir was part of the team of undercover operatives of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which intercepted a group of foreign terrorists. Shaikh was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra. Shameema, accompanied by her husband, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi in May 2023.

The video of the investiture ceremony published in the YouTube account of the President of India showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister sitting in the front row. A visibly perturbed Shameema Akhtar and her husband Mohammad Maqsood wait as the presenter describes the valour of their son. The President is then seen walking towards them conferring the award and hugging the mother.

Appeal to PM, HM

"My sister-in-law is from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is our territory. Only Pakistanis should have been deported," an apparently unhappy Mohammad Younus, Mudasir's uncle, told reporters. After Mudasir's death, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the family, and so did the Lieutenant Governor, twice, he said, adding that, "My bhabhi was 20 years old when she came here and has been living here for 45 years now. My appeal to (PM Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah is that they should not do it."

Shameema had married Mohammad Maqsood, a retired police officer, before the eruption of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. The main Baramulla town square has been named Shaheed Mudasir Chowk in memory of the policeman.

Pak Man Who Married CRPF Jawan Sent Back

A Pakistani national who married a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was sent back from Jammu for deportation to her country of origin, officials said on Tuesday.

Minal Khan, who was accompanied by her husband Munir Khan, a resident of Gharota, left Jammu for the Wagah border. She had married him online, they said. She urged the government not to separate those who married in the country from their children. "We should be allowed to stay with the family," Minal Khan said.

She, however, added, "We condemn the barbaric killings of innocents in the attack. They should be punished severely." India last week announced that all visas, barring a few under special categories, issued to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked on April 27, and they should leave the country by April 29.