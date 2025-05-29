Udit Raj Hits Out At Shashi Tharoor, Says He Is 'Trying To Erase Golden History Of Congress'

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj has lashed out at his party colleague Shashi Tharoor saying the Thiruvananthapuram MP is trying to erase the golden history of the grand old party.
Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation to five countries, including the United States, to expose Pakistan with regard to terrorism, maintained that he was “clearly and explicitly” speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars.
"...Shashi Tharoor had gone there (leading an all-party delegation) to expose Pakistan. But it is surprising that he is trying to erase the golden history of Congress, that before (Narendra) Modi's regime no surgical strike was done, that LoC and International Border were never crossed before. This is incorrect," Udit Raj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Several surgical strikes were done during Manmohan Singh's tenure and even before that. But it was not publicised, the credit went to the Indian armed forces and remained restricted to them. That is how it should be done. Shashi Tharoor should definitely be given some award, because perhaps not even a member of the BJP can lie like this that the LoC and the International Border were never crossed before," added Raj.
Raj also took a jibe at Tharoor by saying that an award should be announced for Tharoor. "Before he returns to India, an award should be announced for him. Maybe they would make him the External Affairs Minister. Shashi Tharoor should ask his conscience if what he said is correct. Did Congress not do the 1965 War, the 1971 war? Did Congress not take action against Pakistan, that he is saying that only Modiji did that? Modiji did nothing except publicity. Real action was taken by (former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi, it was done even before that," added Raj.
Tharoor said his remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by India's responsible respect for the LoC and the IB.
Tharror, while speaking in Panama City, reportedly said that when "for the first time" India breached the LoC between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base that was something we had not done before.
Udit Raj has been repeatedly slamming Tharoor for his remarks. Tagging Tharoor's remarks on surgical strikes, Raj had said on Wednesday, "My dear Shashi Tharoor, Alas! I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as super spokesperson of BJP, even declaring (you) as foreign minister before landing in India. How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi, India never crossed LoC and International border."
"In 1965 Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, which completely surprised the Pakistanis in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India tore Pakistan in two pieces and during UPA government several surgical strikes were unleashed, but drum beating was not done to encash it politically," he said.
"How could you be so dishonest to the party which gave you so much?" asked Raj, who is the chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Other Than Professionals.
Raj's post on X was also reposted by Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh and the party's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera.
Not only Udit Raj, but other Congress leaders have also been hitting out at Tharoor, who is known for his English.
Khera had posted a picture which shows officers of the 4 Sikh Regiment posing outside a captured Pakistani police station in Burki, Lahore district.
"This image is from the Battle of Burki (also known as the Battle of Lahore, 1965), a significant engagement during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, fought between Indian infantry units and Pakistani armoured forces," Khera had said.
"Burki is a village located southeast of Lahore, near the India-Pakistan border, approximately 11 km from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport, connected to the city by a bridge over the Bambawali-Ravi-Bedian (BRB) Canal. CC @ShashiTharoor," Khera posted.
In another post, Khera had put out a media report which quoted former prime minister Manmohan Singh as saying that India carried out multiple surgical strikes under the UPA rule.
"Former PM Manmohan Singh: Many Surgical Strikes Conducted Under UPA. CC @ShashiTharoor," Khera said in his post, which was reposted by Ramesh, a member of the Rajya Sabha.
The Congress had not nominated Tharoor's name for the all-party delegations, but the Narendra Modi-led government decided to give Tharoor a key responsibility. He was made the head of an all-party delegation to expose Pakistan. The delegation led by Tharoor has BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, along with LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Shambhavi Choudhary, TDP's GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad, along with former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The countries they would be visiting are the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.