Udit Raj Hits Out At Shashi Tharoor, Says He Is 'Trying To Erase Golden History Of Congress'

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj has lashed out at his party colleague Shashi Tharoor saying the Thiruvananthapuram MP is trying to erase the golden history of the grand old party.

Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation to five countries, including the United States, to expose Pakistan with regard to terrorism, maintained that he was “clearly and explicitly” speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars.

"...Shashi Tharoor had gone there (leading an all-party delegation) to expose Pakistan. But it is surprising that he is trying to erase the golden history of Congress, that before (Narendra) Modi's regime no surgical strike was done, that LoC and International Border were never crossed before. This is incorrect," Udit Raj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Several surgical strikes were done during Manmohan Singh's tenure and even before that. But it was not publicised, the credit went to the Indian armed forces and remained restricted to them. That is how it should be done. Shashi Tharoor should definitely be given some award, because perhaps not even a member of the BJP can lie like this that the LoC and the International Border were never crossed before," added Raj.

Raj also took a jibe at Tharoor by saying that an award should be announced for Tharoor. "Before he returns to India, an award should be announced for him. Maybe they would make him the External Affairs Minister. Shashi Tharoor should ask his conscience if what he said is correct. Did Congress not do the 1965 War, the 1971 war? Did Congress not take action against Pakistan, that he is saying that only Modiji did that? Modiji did nothing except publicity. Real action was taken by (former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi, it was done even before that," added Raj.

Tharoor said his remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by India's responsible respect for the LoC and the IB.

Tharror, while speaking in Panama City, reportedly said that when "for the first time" India breached the LoC between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base that was something we had not done before.

Udit Raj has been repeatedly slamming Tharoor for his remarks. Tagging Tharoor's remarks on surgical strikes, Raj had said on Wednesday, "My dear Shashi Tharoor, Alas! I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as super spokesperson of BJP, even declaring (you) as foreign minister before landing in India. How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi, India never crossed LoC and International border."

"In 1965 Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, which completely surprised the Pakistanis in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India tore Pakistan in two pieces and during UPA government several surgical strikes were unleashed, but drum beating was not done to encash it politically," he said.