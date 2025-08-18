'Since Opposition Aren't Participating...': Tharoor Lauds Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Feat

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said since the Opposition will not participate in the special parliamentary discussion on astrounaut Shubhanshu Shukla, he wants to tell "how proud all Indians are of the recent mission". He said the mission represents a crucial milestone for human spaceflight ambitions and a stepping stone for the Gaganyaan programme.

Tharoor, a four-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, whose relationship with party leadership reportedly strained in recent times, lauded the astronaut and the impact of his Axiom-4 spaceflight in a series of posts on his X handle.

Tharoor wrote, "Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation's own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan."

He said that Shukla's mission provided the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) "invaluable hands-on experience & data" that cannot be replicated in simulations. "His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission," he added.

The MP even re-tweeted a post by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who informed that Parliament will honour Shukla with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

Stressing on the importance of Axiom-4 to the International Space Station, Tharoor said, "The mission allowed for the testing of Indian systems and protocols in a real-life space environment. The numerous scientific experiments, including studies on human health in space and plant growth, provide technological @ scientific validation which will directly help design the life-support and medical systems for Gaganyaan".

He said that conducted in partnership with international agencies, the mission has reinforced India's role in global space diplomacy. It demonstrates India's willingness and capability to engage in multilateral space efforts and opens doors for future joint research and investment, he added.

"Commander Shukla's historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India's ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation's imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths & space studies -- all essential for sustaining India's long-term space goals. Well done!"

Notably, the Opposition MPs skipped the special parliamentary discussions on today, pressing demands for a debate on other issues, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).