Shashi Tharoor Hits out at PM Modi, Says 'I Am Myself' Has Been Happening for Last 10 Years

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Sunday (Source: ETV Bharat)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor participated in the Jaipur Literature Festival on Sunday and expressed his views on various subjects. He hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying only 'I am myself' has been happening in the country for the last 10 years. He appealed to the audience to vote for the opposition led by Congress.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying for the last 10 years only 'I am myself' has been happening in the country.

"In such a situation, now you should vote for the Opposition," Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the Lok Sabha, was speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Tharoor, a former Under Secretary of the United Nations, also raised questions on the functioning of the country's constitutional institutions. He termed the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as "rubber stamps".

"Earlier 80 per cent of the bills used to go to a Parliamentary Committee, but after 2014, only 16 per cent started going and in the second tenure of the government, it became even less," claimed Tharoor, who was also a Union Minister.

Along with Shashi Tharoor, Inderjit Rai was also present in the session held in JLF's Charbagh. Journalist Nidhi Razdan spoke to the duo. "The previous governments had worked hard to implement democracy properly but now the situation has changed," he quipped.

To a question, Tharoor said that people should give a majority to the Opposition and after this, they will tell who will be their leader.

Tharoor also raised questions on the judiciary and the media during the conversation. He said that the media is only working to set the narrative of the government.

"There was a huge demonstration in the country regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar gave the Constitution to the country, but after the Narendra Modi government assumed power, the opposition leaders were not even given a chance to speak in the Parliament," alleged Tharoor.

"We have a parliamentary system, which is very bad. Our parliamentary system is being run Presidentially, which is not good for a democratic institution. In 2014, the election slogan should have been 'Main Nahi Hum', but in the last 10 years, it has become 'I am myself', which is related to an individual," Tharoor concluded.

Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

