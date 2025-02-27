Shashi Tharoor Ends Speculation, Says With Congress; Slams Daily For 'Making News'

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor asserted on Thursday that he was very much with the Congress and that a national newspaper misquoted him. Tharoor, a former Minister of State during the UPA rule, said that his remarks on a Malayalam podcast were misreported by the national newspaper. In a series of posts on X, Tharoor, who has authored over 20 books, said that he got lessons on journalism in the past few days.

"A rather important thread that I hope will be read in our country’s journalism schools: The last few days have offered an object lesson in how the news is “made“," the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram said. He also said that following the news, he was subjected to abuse, insult and calumny and this happened despite he had not said that particular thing.

"First, they took an innocuous statement (I said I had multiple “options to spend my time” in literary pursuits) and made a headline out of it in English that implied I was exploring other political options. And as usual, the rest of the media reacted to the headline and the political class reacted to the media, and I was left dealing with the mess," he added.

"What protection does a public figure have against such flagrantly irresponsible journalism? ... the media got days of headlines — but no one spares a thought for the days of abuse, insult, calumny (as well as unexpected support and even adulation) that came my way — all because of things i hadn’t said," said Tharoor in another post.

Tharoor also said that suddenly his place in Indian politics was being discussed. "While this kerfuffle might blow over, it has brought a lot of issues out into the open. I suddenly discovered what a lot of people really thought of me and learned from others’ speculations about options that I hadn’t ever considered exercising," Tharoor said.

"Some people woke up to issues they had been complacent about and others found reasons to vent their feelings. Suddenly, my place in Indian politics was being discussed — in a few cases enlighteningly and with insight. All of this has been hugely instructive and eye-opening for me. Except for the crucial detail that the entire story was baseless, and the spin given to my words was clearly neither what I had said nor the intended meaning of what I did say," he added.

Tharoor admitted that he was pained by the happenings.

"I write this thread in sorrow, not in anger. You cannot blame anyone for being themselves. This is sadly what our journalistic culture has become: scant regard for accuracy or veracity, lust for clickbait headlines, breathless obsession with the speculative and the trivial," he added.

"Our democracy cannot do without a free press. As a convinced democrat, I will never call for greater regulation or controls on the media. But is it completely futile to hope for better standards of journalism in our country? Not less journalism — just better journalism?," Tharoor said.