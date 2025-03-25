ETV Bharat / bharat

Shashi Becomes Karnataka’s First Transgender Advocate, Aspires To Be A Judge

Shashi from Mysuru, has now become Karnataka's first transgender advocate after clearing the All India Bar Council examination. ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: Shashi from Mysuru, the first transgender to pass the LLB examination in Karnataka in 2021, has now become the state's first transgender advocate after clearing the All India Bar Council examination. She aspires to become a judge and is working towards her goal. In an interview with ETV Bharat, she shared her journey, including her education, childhood, transition, family background and professional aspirations.

Shashi's Journey in Law

"I obtained a law degree from Vidyavardhaka College in 2021. I wrote the Bar Council exam in 2023, and now that the results are out, I have passed. The way society perceives transgender individuals needs to change. Justice should be accessible to them, which is why I pursued law—to work within the legal system to ensure their rights," she said.

Struggles and Determination

Coming from a middle-class family, Shashi shared details about her background. Her father is a retired employee, her mother is a homemaker, her brother works as a typist, and her sister is a nurse. Despite her achievements, she faced rejection from her family and society.

"They did not accept me as a transgender at home, so I wondered if college would accept me. When I sought admission to law school, I approached Vasudev Sir at Vidyavardhaka College. He was concerned that students might tease or bully me, but I assured him I could face it bravely. He then granted me admission. I joined law school in 2018 and pursued my studies," she recalled.