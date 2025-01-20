Sharon Raj Murder Case: Court Awards Capital Punishment To Prime Accused

Thiruvananthapuram: The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court on Monday awarded a death sentence to Greeshma, the prime accused in the Sharon Raj Murder Case. In addition to murder, the court awarded a 10-year prison term for kidnapping and five years in jail for misleading the investigation team along with a Rs two lakh fine.

Describing the case as "rarest of rare", the court said Greeshma's age should not be factored in while deciding her sentencing. At the time of the crime, Greeshma was 22-year-old, and her uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair, was convicted of destroying evidence and sentenced to three years in prison. The court, however, acquitted Greeshma's mother, the second accused, due to a lack of evidence.

Sequence Of Crime

Sharon and Greeshma were in a long relationship while Greeshma received another marriage proposal, to which she nodded. To pursue the proposal, Greeshma planned to end her relationship with Sharon and eliminate him from her way. She tried to poison him by mixing paracetamol into his drink. Though Sharon fell unwell, he survived. When the first attempt failed, Greeshma mixed insecticide into the decoction consuming which, Sharon fell ill and was admitted to the hospital.

Despite 11 days of treatment, he succumbed to an internal organ failure. In his dying declaration to the magistrate, Sharon did not mention anything against Greeshma. However, the prosecution referred to Sharon's conversations with friends and father, in which he talked of Greeshma's cheating. This became a turning point in the case.

The scientific evidence supported the prosecution's version. When questioned by the police, Greeshma confessed to the crime. Her mother, Sindhu, and her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, were implicated in evidence tampering. Greeshma attempted suicide in police custody, which the court described as "a dramatic effort to escape accountability". Nevertheless, she was granted bail after a year in jail.

The police filed the chargesheet on January 25, 2023, following the High Court’s rejection of the accused's plea to move the trial out of Kerala. The trial began on October 15, 2024, and concluded on January 3 in which 95 witnesses were examined. On January 18, the court found Greeshma, the first accused, and her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, the third accused, guilty while acquitting her mother, the second accused, due to lack of evidence.

