Sharad Pawar Vs Ajit Pawar: SC To Hear On October 1 Challenge On Allocation Of 'Clock' Symbol

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on October 1, a petition by NCP's Sharad Pawar faction challenging the allotment of the party symbol 'clock' to the faction led by Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators of the NCP joined Maharashtra’s ruling coalition of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP in July 2023.

A counsel mentioned the plea against the Election Commission's decision to recognise Ajit Pawar's faction as an authentic Nationalist Congress Party and grant of official 'Clock' party symbol to it before a three-judge bench led by Justice Surya Kant. The bench, also comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, fixed the matter for hearing next month. The Maharashtra Assembly's term is coming to an end on November 26 and the election schedule may be announced next month.

The counsel said his client, the Sharad Pawar faction, is seeking urgent relief and the matter was listed today for hearing, however, it could not come up. The counsel requested the top court an urgent hearing on the matter.

"Model Code of Conduct will come in force soon," he said, adding that every tactic has been used by the other side to make the instant plea as infructuous. The counsel argued that his client has evidence of active confusion being created between the two factions. A counsel, representing the Ajit Pawar faction, contended that the application had been served last night and sought some time to respond.

The apex court said its earlier order was a consent order and both parties were happy. "If there is a violation of that order, then probably remedy lies….," said the bench, while scheduling the matter for hearing on October 1.

The top court, on March 19, had directed the Ajit Pawar-led faction to issue a public notice in the newspapers in English, Hindi, and Marathi editions notifying that the allocation of the 'clock' symbol is sub judice before the court and the respondent has been permitted to use the same subject to final outcome of these proceedings.

The apex court had said that such a declaration shall be incorporated in every pamphlet, advertisement, audio or video clip to be issued by the respondent (NCP) political party. The Sharad Pawar faction moved the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decision of February 6, 2024, recognising the group by Ajit Pawar as the NCP and awarding it the party symbol of 'clock'.