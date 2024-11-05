'It's Necessary To Step Back': Sharad Pawar Hints At Retirement From Parliamentary Politics

Pune: Hinting at a possible retirement from parliamentary politics, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar stated on Tuesday that he will need to consider whether to seek another Rajya Sabha term once his current tenure concludes.

Speaking at a campaign rally for his grand-nephew, Yugendra Pawar, in Supa, located in the Baramati assembly constituency, the 83-year-old leader stated that he must step aside to make way for new leadership.

Sharad Pawar, the veteran leader, noted that he has won 14 elections throughout his political career. "With your support, I first went to the state assembly. I became a minister of state, then a cabinet minister, and I served as chief minister four times. I worked as the defence minister at the Centre and later as the agriculture minister for ten years. Today, I am in the Rajya Sabha," he stated.

Some years ago, he decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections to provide opportunities for new leadership. "I made the decision to step back from local politics and entrusted all responsibilities to Ajit Dada (his nephew, Ajit Pawar). For the past 25 to 30 years, he has taken on these responsibilities. Initially, I was involved for the first 30 years, and then Ajit Dada continued for another 25 to 30 years. Now, it's time to arrange for new leadership," he explained.

The faction of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar has nominated Yugendra, who will challenge his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati during the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. Ajit Pawar had split from the NCP in 2023 to ally with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition.

Highlighting his achievements, Sharad Pawar mentioned that significant development occurred during his time in power. "I accomplished a great deal. I waived farm loans amounting to ₹70,000 crore, worked to raise the prices of agricultural produce, facilitated agricultural exports, and provided opportunities for women in the armed forces while serving in the defence ministry," he stated. He also noted that women received 50 per cent representation in local bodies while he was the chief minister of Maharashtra.

He criticized his nephew Ajit, the current Baramati MLA, for neglecting the issue of water scarcity in the western Maharashtra region. "During my tenure as chief minister, I approved the Janai Shirsai (water lifting) project in Baramati. The responsibility for executing the project was handed over to the next leadership (Ajit Pawar). Unfortunately, he did not complete the work," Sharad Pawar claimed. He emphasized the need for new leadership to finish these unfinished projects.

"I can only offer one assurance: I am not in power. I am in the Rajya Sabha, and I have one and a half years left in my term. After that, I will have to decide whether to run for the Rajya Sabha again. I will not contest in the Lok Sabha elections or any other elections. I have taken part in 14 elections so far, and each time you have ensured my victory. Therefore, I believe it is necessary to step back. That's why I am working towards ushering in new leadership," he expressed.

However, he clarified that this does not mean he will retire from public service. "I will not be in power, but I will continue to work for the people, particularly for those affected by drought and marginalised segments of society," Sharad Pawar affirmed. (With agency inputs).