Sharad Pawar Equally Responsible For Political Controversy In Delhi Marathi Literary Meet: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday hit out at NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar saying the former Union Minister was equally responsible for a political controversy, which erupted during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (Marathi Literary meet) held in New Delhi.

The Sammelan concluded on Sunday and Sharad Pawar was its honourary President. During one of its segments 'Amhi Ase Ghadalo', Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe stocked a controversy. Gorhe levelled serious allegations against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. In response, Raut penned a letter to Usha Tambe, the President of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "He (Sharad Pawar) was honourary President and the Prime Minister comes for such functions to give a speech. All those who were sitting on the dias of the literary meet are 'Bhashan Mafias'. What is Neelam Gorhe's contribution to the Marathi language, literature, and poems? Sharad Pawar is a politician. The way mud has been thrown on politics, Pawar Saahab should condemn it. You are the honourary president of the meet, where someone levels allegations against a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, who is the son of late Balasaheb Thackeray and you sit quietly?".

"The Sahitya Mahamandal is a corrupt organisation. They take money and organise such programmes," added Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

He also hit of at Neelam Gorhe saying she did not deserve it but was made an MLC four times. " Whom are you spitting on? What is your work? Without deserving, you were made four times MLC and the party gave you the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Sahitya Mahamandal should apologise for it. I do not know whether Sharad Pawar took the initiative for this interview. I spoke to Sanjay Nahar but he pulled out of the controversy. He said he condemned Neelam Gorhe for her remarks. Whatever happened, Sharad Pawar cannot deny to take its responsibility, as he was the Honourary President," Raut said.

"The President of the Sammelan Tara Bhavalkar should also issue an apology. She (Neelam Gorhe) is a wicked person. Who is Neelam Gorhe," added Raut. Raut also levelled several other allegations on Neelam Gorhe, who hails from Pune.