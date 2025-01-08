ETV Bharat / bharat

Shantiniketan Museum Houses Tagore's Beloved Sedan

Bolpur: WBA 8689 is not the registration number of any ordinary vehicle. The Hamber 1933 is the only model of the British carmaker to be registered in the name of an Asian Nobel Laureate. Guess Who? It's none other than the first Asian to be bestowed the famed award, the author of Geetanjali — The Song Offerings, Rabindranath Tagore.

The interior of the vehicle was decorated with Shital Pati or cool mat by Japanese carpenter Kasahara Kintaro. Currently placed in the Shantiniketan museum, the car was ridden by personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose and Jagadish Chandra Bose.

In 1938, two black sedans of the vehicle were bought from a showroom of Roots Limited in Park Street of then Calcutta. One was kept at Tagore's ancestral home in Jorasanko and the other was taken to Shantiniketan in Bolpur of Birbhum district. Tagore used the car, driven by his son Rathindranath, mostly in Shantiniketan where he set up the Visva-Bharati University.

Nilanjan Bandyopadhyay, an official of Rabindra Bhavan in Shantiniketan, and research assistant Shaswati Karmakar gave a detailed description of the historical vehicle.

They said each sedan cost £400 which converts to Rs 5,300 in 1938. So a total of Rs 10,600 was spent on two sedans. The interior was embellished with cool mats for relief from the dry heat of Birbhum.