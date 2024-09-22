Laddu Desecration: Shanti Homam at Tirumala to Ward Off 'Evil Effect'; CM Forms SIT, VHP Apex Body Meet

Amaravati/Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): As per the decision of the Agama Advisory Council, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that Shanti Homam (Peace Homam) will be held in Tirumala temple on Monday. He clarified that the endowment department will conduct homams in all the temples and also check the quality standards.

CM Naidu said that a SIT will be conducted under the leadership of an IG-rank officer and then on the basis of the SIT report, strict action will be taken against those responsible for the desecration of the Tirupati laddu.

The Chief Minister further said that it has been decided that strict measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from repeating in the future. He said that measures will be taken to ensure that all religions are respected in the respective prayer halls. A special law will also be brought if necessary to protect religious harmony, he asserted.

CM Naidu that a special committee with Agama Shastra scholars and other experts will seek recommendations to preserve traditions and implement them. Measures will be taken to respect women in all temples, he said and added that he will take the responsibility of protecting the sentiments of the devotees.

The Chief Minister made it clear that strict action will be taken to prevent the recurrence of incidents of disrespect to God. It has been decided that measures will be taken to ensure that all the systems are improved and the management of temples is done with sanctity, he said.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) apex body will meet in Tirupati temple town on Monday to discuss various contentious issues arising out of the latest laddu sacrilege. The VHP leaders will also discuss the issue of bringing the Hindu temples out of the purview of the control of the governments.