ETV Bharat / bharat

Laddu Desecration: Shanti Homam at Tirumala to Ward Off 'Evil Effect'; CM Forms SIT, VHP Apex Body Meet

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 minutes ago

Updated : 4 minutes ago

A 'Shanti Homam' (Sacrificial Ritual) will be held at Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Monday to remove the malefic effect in the wake of recent lab reports about the desecration of the consecrated laddu with animal fat. AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the laddu row. VHP apex body will meet in Tirupati on Monday to discuss issues including demand for removing government control on temples.

Shanti Homam to be held at Tirumala on Monday.
Shanti Homam to be held at Tirumala on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

Amaravati/Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): As per the decision of the Agama Advisory Council, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that Shanti Homam (Peace Homam) will be held in Tirumala temple on Monday. He clarified that the endowment department will conduct homams in all the temples and also check the quality standards.

CM Naidu said that a SIT will be conducted under the leadership of an IG-rank officer and then on the basis of the SIT report, strict action will be taken against those responsible for the desecration of the Tirupati laddu.

The Chief Minister further said that it has been decided that strict measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from repeating in the future. He said that measures will be taken to ensure that all religions are respected in the respective prayer halls. A special law will also be brought if necessary to protect religious harmony, he asserted.

CM Naidu that a special committee with Agama Shastra scholars and other experts will seek recommendations to preserve traditions and implement them. Measures will be taken to respect women in all temples, he said and added that he will take the responsibility of protecting the sentiments of the devotees.

The Chief Minister made it clear that strict action will be taken to prevent the recurrence of incidents of disrespect to God. It has been decided that measures will be taken to ensure that all the systems are improved and the management of temples is done with sanctity, he said.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) apex body will meet in Tirupati temple town on Monday to discuss various contentious issues arising out of the latest laddu sacrilege. The VHP leaders will also discuss the issue of bringing the Hindu temples out of the purview of the control of the governments.

Read More

  1. J&K Borders Peaceful Because Pak Fears PM Modi: Amit Shah At Poonch

Amaravati/Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): As per the decision of the Agama Advisory Council, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that Shanti Homam (Peace Homam) will be held in Tirumala temple on Monday. He clarified that the endowment department will conduct homams in all the temples and also check the quality standards.

CM Naidu said that a SIT will be conducted under the leadership of an IG-rank officer and then on the basis of the SIT report, strict action will be taken against those responsible for the desecration of the Tirupati laddu.

The Chief Minister further said that it has been decided that strict measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from repeating in the future. He said that measures will be taken to ensure that all religions are respected in the respective prayer halls. A special law will also be brought if necessary to protect religious harmony, he asserted.

CM Naidu that a special committee with Agama Shastra scholars and other experts will seek recommendations to preserve traditions and implement them. Measures will be taken to respect women in all temples, he said and added that he will take the responsibility of protecting the sentiments of the devotees.

The Chief Minister made it clear that strict action will be taken to prevent the recurrence of incidents of disrespect to God. It has been decided that measures will be taken to ensure that all the systems are improved and the management of temples is done with sanctity, he said.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) apex body will meet in Tirupati temple town on Monday to discuss various contentious issues arising out of the latest laddu sacrilege. The VHP leaders will also discuss the issue of bringing the Hindu temples out of the purview of the control of the governments.

Read More

  1. J&K Borders Peaceful Because Pak Fears PM Modi: Amit Shah At Poonch
Last Updated : 4 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHANTI HOMAM IN TIRUMALA TEMPLETIRUPATICM NAIDUCHANDRABABUTIRUPATI LADDU ROW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.