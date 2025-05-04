ETV Bharat / bharat

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Expels Rahul Gandhi from Hinduism

Dehradun: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand has called senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ‘non-Hindu’ and expelled him from Hinduism.

He has accused Rahul of hurting the sentiments of Sanatan Dharma followers by his statement on Manusmriti in the Parliament sometime back. He said that Rahul had been asked to clarify his stand three months ago but he has failed to do so.

Accusing Rahul of working against the Hindu religion, he has appealed to the Hindu priests not to perform any worship on behalf of the Congress leader. He has also called for banning Rahul’s entry in all the Hindu temples across the country.

Referring to the ongoing Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the religious leader has stated that the devotees should not indulge in indecent behaviour while undertaking the Yatra.

According to him, such behaviour undermines the importance of the Dhams as well the faith of the devotees visiting these shrines. He has stated that only those having religious faith should come for the Chardham Yatra. He said that proper decorum should be maintained by those visiting the shrines.