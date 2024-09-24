Tirupati Incident Is A Conspiracy Against Hindus: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Buxar (Bihar): Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswai of Jyotirmath started the ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharata Yatra’ on Tuesday morning, demanding cows be declared national animals and a strict law to ban cow slaughter across the country.

He said what happened in Tirupati Balaji Temple was a conspiracy against the Hindus. Sanatan Dharma is being abolished. Such conspirators should be arrested and given the harshest punishment. The central government does politics in the name of cow protection but can’t bring out a law.

Recently, the use of animal fat in making the laddus of Tirupati Balaji temple came to light. At the same time, the report of NDDB Calf Lab, Gujarat has confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee used during the previous YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu claimed the laddus were of poor quality and against the standard.

The Shankaracharya had also raised questions on the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala in the incomplete Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January. His serious allegation of the disappearance of 228 kgs of gold from the Kedarnath temple, which he called a gold scam, created a ruckus. He also strongly opposed the demolition of temples for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was born as Umashankar Upadhyay in Brahmanpur village of Patti tehsil under Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He received his education from the famous Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi and actively participated in student politics, winning the students’ election in 1994.

When Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, guru of Avimukteshwaranand, passed away in September 2022, Swami Avimukteshwaranand was declared the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth along with Swami Sadanand Saraswati as the Shankaracharya of Sharada Peeth Dwarka.