ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Incident Is A Conspiracy Against Hindus: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Shankaracharya started the ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharata Yatra’ on Tuesday morning, demanding cows be declared national animals and a strict law to ban cow slaughter across the country. He called the distribution of adulterated laddus in Tirupati.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand during the ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharata Yatra’
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand during the ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharata Yatra’ (ETV Bharat)

Buxar (Bihar): Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswai of Jyotirmath started the ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharata Yatra’ on Tuesday morning, demanding cows be declared national animals and a strict law to ban cow slaughter across the country.

He said what happened in Tirupati Balaji Temple was a conspiracy against the Hindus. Sanatan Dharma is being abolished. Such conspirators should be arrested and given the harshest punishment. The central government does politics in the name of cow protection but can’t bring out a law.

Recently, the use of animal fat in making the laddus of Tirupati Balaji temple came to light. At the same time, the report of NDDB Calf Lab, Gujarat has confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee used during the previous YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu claimed the laddus were of poor quality and against the standard.

The Shankaracharya had also raised questions on the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala in the incomplete Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January. His serious allegation of the disappearance of 228 kgs of gold from the Kedarnath temple, which he called a gold scam, created a ruckus. He also strongly opposed the demolition of temples for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was born as Umashankar Upadhyay in Brahmanpur village of Patti tehsil under Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He received his education from the famous Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi and actively participated in student politics, winning the students’ election in 1994.

When Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, guru of Avimukteshwaranand, passed away in September 2022, Swami Avimukteshwaranand was declared the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth along with Swami Sadanand Saraswati as the Shankaracharya of Sharada Peeth Dwarka.

Also Read:

  1. Tirupati Prasadam Row: Shankaracharya Alleges Conspiracy To Taint Hinduism, Demands Removal Of Govt Control On Big Temples
  2. Lifelong Dream Fulfilled: Ex-PM Deve Gowda's Spiritual Journey to Kashmir's Shankaracharya Temple

Buxar (Bihar): Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswai of Jyotirmath started the ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharata Yatra’ on Tuesday morning, demanding cows be declared national animals and a strict law to ban cow slaughter across the country.

He said what happened in Tirupati Balaji Temple was a conspiracy against the Hindus. Sanatan Dharma is being abolished. Such conspirators should be arrested and given the harshest punishment. The central government does politics in the name of cow protection but can’t bring out a law.

Recently, the use of animal fat in making the laddus of Tirupati Balaji temple came to light. At the same time, the report of NDDB Calf Lab, Gujarat has confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee used during the previous YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu claimed the laddus were of poor quality and against the standard.

The Shankaracharya had also raised questions on the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala in the incomplete Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January. His serious allegation of the disappearance of 228 kgs of gold from the Kedarnath temple, which he called a gold scam, created a ruckus. He also strongly opposed the demolition of temples for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was born as Umashankar Upadhyay in Brahmanpur village of Patti tehsil under Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He received his education from the famous Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi and actively participated in student politics, winning the students’ election in 1994.

When Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, guru of Avimukteshwaranand, passed away in September 2022, Swami Avimukteshwaranand was declared the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth along with Swami Sadanand Saraswati as the Shankaracharya of Sharada Peeth Dwarka.

Also Read:

  1. Tirupati Prasadam Row: Shankaracharya Alleges Conspiracy To Taint Hinduism, Demands Removal Of Govt Control On Big Temples
  2. Lifelong Dream Fulfilled: Ex-PM Deve Gowda's Spiritual Journey to Kashmir's Shankaracharya Temple

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIRUPATI LADDU ROWSHANKARACHARYA DEMANDS COW LAWCOW SLAUGHTERFOOD ADULTERATIONSHANKARACHARYA AVIMUKTESHWARANAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.