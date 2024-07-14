ETV Bharat / bharat

Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Objects to Construction of Symbolic Kedarnath Dham in Delhi

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who is Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, suggested to the Uttarakhand government to go ahead with the constructiono of a symbolic temple by any other name but not Kedarnath Dham. The sentiments of the devotees should not be hurt, he said.

Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar : Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has expressed displeasure over the ongoing construction of a symbolic temple of Kedarnath Dham in Delhi. He has questioned the Kedarnath Dham Trust and the Uttarakhand government as to why there was a need to build a temple in the name of Kedarnath Dham in the capital Delhi.

A temple cannot be established anywhere in the name of Kedarnath Dham. In such a situation, an attempt is being made to reduce the dignity and importance of Kedarnath Dham. Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that Kedarnath located in the central Himalayas is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. It has been called 'Himalaya tu Kedar' in the Puranas. The Jyotirlinga located in Kedarnath has also been called the Jyotirlinga of Satyug. He said that any plan to reduce the existence and importance of Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will not be allowed to succeed.

Avimukteshwarananda said public sentiments should not be hurt, saying that it is not appropriate for the Chief Minister and MLAs to be present in the Bhoomi Pujan program of the temple named Kedarnath Dham by a private trust. "The Uttarakhand state government should also consider this. At the same time, if they want to establish the temple, they can do so by any other name. We have no objection to this," he said.

The Swamiji advised the concerned to respect public sentiments and not to do such an act. Also, the Tirtha priests staged a sit-in protest against the construction of a symbolic temple of Kedarnath Dham in Delhi. Along with this, the Tirtha Purohit Samaj and Chardham Mahapanchayat threatened to intensify the movement.

