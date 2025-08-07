'Shameless' ECI Interfering With Bengal Govt's Work For BJP's Advantage: TMC General Secy Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the 'shameless' Election Commission of India (ECI) is not allowing the Bengal government to work it is interfering in the administrative works for the BJP's advantage.

"The ECI is working beyond its authority to extend political mileage to the BJP instead of letting the elected government function," he said.

However, he believed that the people of Bengal would give a befitting reply to this during the election. He was talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before flying to Delhi to attend the India bloc's meeting.

Ahead of the assembly elections, which are still about 10 months away, the TMC raised strong objections to the role of the ECI. "The Election Commission's power kicks in only when the Model Code of Conduct is implemented. Only then does the police and civil administration come under the control of the commission, so that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The elections have not even been announced yet! So why is the commission interfering so much now?" he asked.

"Since the BJP government is at the Centre, the Election Commission has been brought in to fulfil their political interests. Earlier, the BJP has used the judicial system. It has used the agency, and now it is using the commission. The commission has taken a shameless role to take away the voting rights of those who are real Bengali voters," he said, claiming that there is a government in the state elected by the 12 crore people of Bengal. Instead of allowing the government to work practically, the commission is interfering in administrative decisions, he added.

His remark came against the backdrop of ECI writing a letter to the Chief Secretary, asking him to order an FIR against four electoral officers for not following the commission's orders, to which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had hit back.

"There is an attempt to take away the voting rights of those who live in Bengal and speak Bengali. This is a strange time, where the Election Commission has lost its impartiality and become a tool of a political party," he said.

Questioning the judicial system, he said, "We respect the judicial system. But since 2021 to date, various benches of the Calcutta High Court have ordered CBI investigations in more than 50 cases, which reeks of the Central government's influence. In many cases, it has been seen that what the state police was able to do within 24 hours, the central agency could not go further despite investigating for months."

Alleging that the Centre is imposing an 'economic blockade' on West Bengal, he said the Centre is trying to put the state under financial pressure. "Not only has it stopped giving money for the 100-Day Work, housing schemes or road projects, but now it has also stopped releasing funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission to Bengal. This is not just deprivation, it is politics of revenge against Bengal and Bengalis," he added.

Warning the BJP, he said those who are politically insulting and belittling Bengal have already received a reply, and they will get it this time too. "Be it 2021 or 2024, the BJP has not learned from their mistakes. Therefore, the people of Bengal will teach them a suitable lesson this time," he said.