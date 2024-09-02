ETV Bharat / bharat

Shambhu Border: SC Constitutes Committee to Amicably Resolve Grievances of Protesting Farmers

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

The top court has appointed a committee, chaired by Justice Nawab Singh, to resolve the issues of farmers protesting at the Shambhu border. The committee is instructed to meet within a week and address the grievances without political interference. The court also allowed farmers to relocate their peaceful protests.

Supreme Court (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to amicably resolve the grievances of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the committee to convene its first meeting within a week. The top court said the farmers' issues should not be politicised and be considered by the committee in a phased manner.

The apex court said farmers will be at liberty to shift their peaceful agitations to alternative sites. The court was hearing the Haryana government's plea challenging the high court's order asking it to remove within a week the barricades erected at the Shambhu border near Ambala where protesting farmers have been camping since February 13.

The Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February after the 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' (Non-Political) and 'Kisan Mazdoor Morcha' announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of their demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

