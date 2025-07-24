Shalimar-Sambalpur Express Train Derails In Odisha, All Passengers Safe

Sambalpur: A major mishap was averted on Thursday when a compartment of the Shalimar-Sambalpur Mahima Gosain Express derailed near Sambalpur railway station in Odisha on Thursday. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injury as the "train was moving at a very slow speed".

As per officials, the incident took place in the Sambalpur city-Sambalpur junction, shortly after the train departed from Sambalpur city at 9:18 AM today.

Following the derailment, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said that rear trolley of a General Coach next to Guard Van of 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express derailed near Sambalpur City Station at a very slow speed.

"A minor derailment occurred this morning at 9:22 AM. One trolley of a General Coach of Train No. 20831 Mahima Gosain Express, got off track. The train runs from Shalimar to Sambalpur. The incident took place in the Sambalpur city– Sambalpur section, shortly after the train departed from Sambalpur city at 9:18 AM at a very slow speed," ECoR said.

One trolley of a General Coach of Train No. 20831 Mahima Gosain Express jumps off tracks (ETV Bharat)

Officials clarified that there has been no loss of life or property in this incident. "The train except the affected coach has already left for Sambalpur with all passengers safely," the officials said.

As per latest reports, senior railway officials including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) are present at the site and overseeing early restoration of traffic on the route.

Further details are awaited.