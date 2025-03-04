'Baba, Kuch Nahi Ho Sakta Ab', Shahzadi’s Last Call To Father In Banda Before Execution In Abu Dhabi

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): "Baba, kuch nahi ho sakta ab” (Nothing can be done now), whispered Shahzadi Khan, the 29-year-old woman from Banda in Uttar Pradesh, on February 14 midnight, as moments ticked by, hours before her execution at Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba jail. In the last call to her parents back home in India, she pleaded her father not to worry as she has been readied to be taken to the gallows and it is about a few hours more.

Shahzadi was convicted for the murder of a four-month-old infant in 2024 in the United Arab Emirates.

When Shahzadi made that last call to her father, Sabbeer Khan was shaken. Trembling from top to toe, he heard his daughter speak in a firm voice that she has already been taken to an isolated prison cell, from where she will be taken to the gallows. Pouring her heart out, she said "Please forgive Uzair," the man who had sent her to Abu Dhabi a few years ago with the promise that she will be undergoing a plastic surgery in the country to remove the burn scars from her face.

“Take back the case you filed against him, Baba. What’s the point now? I do not want any enmity now after I am not there,” she said. Sabbeer held onto the phone stunned at the stoned voice of his daughter. His hands shook and eyes filled with tears, he was speechless.

As a father, he had tried all ways to reach his daughter and bail her out of the situation. But that was not to be. Even after spending months knocking every door, even filing a petition in the Delhi High Court for information about her, he had got nowhere. And by the time he got a response from the Ministry of External Affairs, Shahzadi had already been hanged.

Sabbeer had been pleading that she was implicated in the murder case she was not guilty of in Abu Dhabi.

Born in Goyra Mugli village, Shahzadi, at the age of eight, faced an accident that left her with severe burns on her face and body. Undaunted, she continued her education and worked with an NGO Roti Bank Society, helping the poor and needy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she had always wanted to get rid of the scar through plastic surgery and get a new face. It was during this phase that she came in contact with Uzair, a man from Agra, whom she met on social media, who assured to help her. He allegedly promised her treatment and a good job in Abu Dhabi, where his relatives stayed. Without giving it a thought, she agreed and left home never to return. Little did she know that her life with scars was better than not having a life at all.

While she left home in 2021, she carried about Rs 90,000, some jewelry, and lots of hope. She reached Abu Dhabi on a tourist visa.

There she stayed at Uzair’s relatives Faiz and Nazia. A year later, on December 6, 2022, Faiz and Nazia’s four-month-old baby fell ill after a vaccination and died within hours. On February 10, 2023, Shahzadi was accused of murdering the infant. The police arrested her, and put her behind the bars in Al Wathba jail.

Despite trying to prove her innocence, she failed and was executed on February 15, 2025. Her funeral is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on March 5, 2025.