Shaheed Diwas 2025: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, And Sukhdev

Shaheed Diwas, or Martyrs’ Day, takes place on March 23 each year. The people had great respect for the activists who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence from British rule. On this day, three heroes of our nation were hanged to death, namely Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar by the British.

Shaheed Diwas is observed in India on several dates, January 30th is observed as Martyr's Day or Shahid Diwas in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi. The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the Birla House during his evening prayers on January 30, 1948.

History of the Day

Bhagat Singh, along with his companions, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, became an inspiration for the youngsters of the country for their daring adventures. On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt hurled bombs in the Central Assembly Hall in Delhi, and raised the slogan of “Inquilab Zindabad!”. They were later arrested. Singh and his revolutionary comrades Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore Conspiracy case

About Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was born in a Sikh family in Banga village of Faisalabad district, now in Pakistan's Punjab province, on 27 September 1907. The second son of Kishan Singh and Vidya Vati. Bhagat Singh was imbued from childhood with the family’s spirit of patriotism. At the time of his birth, his father was in jail for his connection with the Canal Colonization Bill agitation, in which his brother, Ajit Singh (Bhagat Singh’s uncle), took a leading part. Through his father, who was a sympathizer and supporter of the Ghadr campaign of 1914-15, Bhagat Singh became an admirer of the leaders of the movement. The execution of Kartar Singh Sarabha made a deep impression on the mind of the young man who vowed to dedicate his life to the country.

Having passed the fifth class from his village school, Bhagat Singh joined Dayanand Anglo-Vedic School in Lahore. In response to the call of Mahatma Gandhi and other nationalist leaders, to boycott government-aided institutions, he left his school and enrolled in the National College at Lahore. He was successful in passing a special examination preparatory to entering college. He was reading for his B.A. examination when his parents planned to have him married. He vehemently rejected the suggestion and said that, if his marriage was to take place in Slave-India, my bride would be only dead. Bhagat Singh left home and went to Kanpur where he took up a job in the Pratap Press. When Bhagat Singh was assured that he would not be compelled to marry and violate his vows sworn to his motherland, he returned to his home in Lahore. This was in 1925 when a morcha had been going on at Jaito.

In March 1926, the Naujawan Bharat Sabha. Bhagat Singh, one of the principal organizers became its secretary. After Bhagat Singh was hanged to death, his body was secretly cremated at Husainivala by police and the remains were thrown into the River Sutlej.

In 1950, after Independence, the land where Bhagat Singh and his companions were cremated was procured from Pakistan and a memorial was built. In March 1961, a Shahidi Mela was held there. Every year, on 23 March, the martyr’s memory is similarly honoured. The old memorial, destroyed in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, has been rebuilt. Bhagat Singh is remembered by the endearing title of Shahid-e-Azam, the greatest of martyrs.

About Shivaram Rajguru

Rajguru was born on 24 August 1908 at Khed in Maharashtra to Parvati Devi and Harinarayan Rajguru in a Marathi Deshastha Brahmin family. His father died when he was only six years old and the responsibility of the family fell on his elder brother Dinkar. He received primary education at Khed and later studied at New English High School in Pune. He joined Seva Dal at a young age. He attended a training camp conducted by Dr. N. S. Hardikar at Ghatprabha

He was a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, which wanted India to be free from the British Raj by any means possible. Rajguru became a colleague of Bhagat Singh & Sukhdev Thapar and took part in the assassination of a British police officer. His birthplace of Khed was renamed as Rajgurunagar in his honour. Rajgurunagar is a census town in Khed tehsil of Pune district in the state of Maharashtra.

About Sukhdev Thapar

Born on May 15, 1907, in Ludhiana’s Naughara, Sukhdev faced a challenging childhood. After losing his father, Ram Lal Thapar, at a tender age, Sukhdev was raised by his mother and his uncle. Sukhdev was a member of the HSRA (Hindustan Socialist Republican Association). He organized revolutionary cells in Punjab and other parts of Northern India. He also educated the youth at the National College in Lahore and inspired them about India's glorious past.

In 1926, Sukhdev along with other renowned revolutionaries started the 'Naujawan Bharat Sabha' at Lahore to prepare the youth for the freedom struggle and end communalism. Sukhdev was at the forefront of several revolutionary activities. The Prison Hunger Strike in 1929 was to protest against the inhuman treatment meted out to the inmates in jail. Sukhdev was just 24 years old when he became a martyr and will always be remembered for his spirit of self-sacrifice, heroism, and bravery.

Significance of Shaheed Diwas 2025

Shaheed Diwas serves as a day of remembrance and a tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for India's Independence. The heroic sacrifices of these revolutionaries motivate young minds to uphold values of justice, courage, and patriotism. Observing Shaheed Diwas allows us to honour the legacy of these freedom fighters and reaffirm our dedication to safeguarding the ideals of independence and justice.