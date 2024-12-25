Shah Should Have Refrained From Commenting On Ambedkar: Satya Pal Malik

Sawai Madhopur: Speaking to media persons in Sawai Madhopur on Wednesday, former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik said Home Minister Amit Shah should not have made such comments on BR Ambedkar. Malik was welcomed in Sawai Madhopur circuit house by Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat.

On the abrogation of Article 370, Malik said he got the section removed as the Modi government had intended it. The situation in the Valley at that time demanded the abrogation of the special status. However, if he wanted he could have refused to do it but as it was a good initiative for the people of J&K, he refrained from aborting the step.

"After the removal of Article 370, many changes came in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the people considered themselves different from India. But after the removal of Article 370, they have now started considering themselves as Indians. Not only this, the perception of separatism has changed and the number of stone pelting incidents has significantly come down. Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah used to say if Article 370 is removed, rivers of blood will flow, but nothing like this happened. Today, rapid development is happening in Kashmir and no government, irrespective of which party forms it, can bring the Article back. Restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has now become a thing of the past," Malik said.

On the farmers' movement, Malik said the Centre is anti-farmer. When the farmers' movement took place, the Modi government had to repeal three black laws and PM Modi had to tender an an apology to the farmers with the promise of implementing MSP.

"Well, the sad thing is that to date, the central government has not fulfilled the promise of implementing MSP. It should implement it immediately and hold talks with farmers at the earliest on their demands. If the Centre is not willing to do it, the farmers' movement will span out across the country again," he said.

On simultaneous elections, Malik said the system is impractical. "If any state government falls or is dismissed, then what will happen there? How will the government work there and how will the elections be held? The 'One Nation One Election is flawed and not possible to materialise. Not only the Modi government but any government cannot change the federal concept of the Constitution," Malik said.