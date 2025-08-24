Shah Inaugurates Two-Day Speakers' Conference; Pays Tribute To Vithalbhai Patel

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the two-day All India Speakers' Conference 2025 in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

After arriving at the venue, he was greeted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta and others. He also paid floral tribute to Vithalbhai Patel on the 100th anniversary of his election as India's first speaker to preside over the Central Legislative Assembly.

"It is a matter of pride to congregate in the Delhi assembly over Vithalbhai Patel's centenary as the first Indian to preside over the Central Legislative Assembly," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "This is a two-day session which is going to be a useful one. It is our responsibility to explain and think about the great people who have laid the foundation for the country. Today, we get a chance to see the proceedings of the House online. Some Houses run very well. It is difficult to say which one runs the best, and it would not be right to assign any number to how the proceedings of the House run. All the assemblies have different traditions, which are being maintained regularly."

"If the Parliament and the Assembly do not run properly, then democracy will be questioned. It is natural for there to be uproar in the House as everyone comes here with different ideologies. The job of the opposition is to criticise the work of the government, but not letting the House run is not right. There are discussions about whether a conference of all the Parliament Affairs Ministers should be called in the near future," he added.

Organised under the leadership of Vijender Gupta, the conference will witness participation from speakers and deputy speakers of state legislative assemblies across India, as well as chairmen and deputy chairmen of Legislative Councils from six states.

Amit Shah pays tribute to Vithalbhai Patel at the Delhi Assembly premises on Sunday. (PTI)

The event aims to foster dialogue and collaboration on legislative practices, democratic values, and parliamentary procedures. Shah also released a special commemorative postage stamp in honour of Vitthalbhai Patel and inaugurated a unique exhibition showcasing the 100+ year journey of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, formerly the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, which later became the Central Legislative Assembly and eventually evolved into the first Parliament of India.

The conference will focus on key themes such as the strengthening of democratic institutions, the role of legislative bodies in a federal structure, and the legacy of parliamentary pioneers like Vitthalbhai Patel. Focusing on digital innovations, including AI-enabled tools, the conference aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in lawmaking.