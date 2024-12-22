ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah Holds Meeting With Tripura Tribal Council Delegation To Discuss Indigenous People's Issues

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to discuss the issues of the indigenous people of the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Shah was on a two-day visit to Tripura to attend the 72nd plenary of the North East Council.

This was the first time the TTAADC delegation met the Union home minister in presence of the chief minister since the signing of the 'Tiprasa Accord' between the Tipra Motha, the ruling party in the TTAADC, the state government and the Centre in March this year.

"Today, attended a significant meeting in Agartala, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah , alongside the esteemed leaders of the TAADC," Saha wrote on Facebook.

He said BJP's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, state ministers, and other prominent functionaries were also present in the meeting.