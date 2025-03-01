ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah Directs Security Forces To Ensure Free Movement Of People In Manipur

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed security forces to ensure the free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

Chairing a meeting to review the security situation of Manipur, he said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in the state and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

This was the first such meeting held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023. Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence.

The home minister directed that the free movement of people should be ensured on all roads of Manipur from March 8, according to an official statement. He also said that strict action should be taken against those creating obstructions on the roads.

Sources said Shah took stock of the security situation in Manipur, and a detailed briefing was given on the overall law and order situation in the state.

Shah directed that the fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur's international border should be completed at the earliest. The home minister said that to make Manipur drug-free, the entire network involved in the drug trade should be dismantled.

Those who attended the meeting included Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, and Deputy Chief of Army Staff and Commander of the Army's Eastern Command, among others.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.