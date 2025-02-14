ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah Asks Maharashtra Govt To Implement New Criminal Laws In Police Commissionerates

Amit Shah asked the Maharashtra government to implement the three new criminal laws in all police commissionerates of the state as soon as possible.

File photo of Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the Maharashtra government to implement the three new criminal laws in all police commissionerates of the state as soon as possible, officials said.

Chairing a review meeting here on the implementation of the criminal laws in Maharashtra in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shah also said that the Maharashtra government should create a Directorate of Prosecution in accordance with the new criminal laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively. The new laws came into effect from July 1 last year.

