Shadows of The Meghalaya Killings? Amethi Man Lets Her Wife of Thirteen Years Marry Her New Love

Amethi: Satai, a resident of Pure Bal Govind Tiwari Majra Dakhinwara of Jamo police station area of ​​Amethi and aged 35 years, was married to Seema (32) of Kutmara village of Mohanganj police station area 13 years ago.

Both husband and wife lived happily together for 13 years before Seema found a new love. Barely three days ago, Satai and Seema’s life and relationship took a new turn as a third person entered between the husband and wife.

Seema's new found love suddenly appeared in her house to meet her. When husband Satai saw his wife with another man, he showed a lot of wisdom and agreed to get his wife married to her lover.

About five years ago, Seema met Shivanand – her new lover from the neighbourhood. For Seema and Shivanand it was love at first sight. Both started meeting each other secretly. This trend gradually increased. Finally, things got exposed when Shivanand came to Seema's house to meet her.