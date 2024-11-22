ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Seeks NIA’s Response On Shabir Shah’s Plea Against Jail Rules

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in response to a plea by Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader and terror funding accused Shabir Ahmed Shah. Justice Jasmeet Singh’s bench sought a reply from the NIA on the matter.

Shabir Shah’s petition challenged a jail administration circular requiring an No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the investigating agency for telephone conversations and e-meetings. Shah claims the circular has effectively barred him from communicating via phone or e-meetings.

Shabir Shah, who remains in judicial custody in a terror funding case, was granted bail on August 27 in a money laundering case by the Patiala House Court. The case against Shah involves prominent accused like Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, and Yasin Malik. Charges were framed against them on March 16, 2022.