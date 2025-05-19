ETV Bharat / bharat

SGPC Threatens Legal Action Against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee For 'Incorrect' Video On Sikh History

Chandigarh/Ludhiana: The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has objected to a video on Sikh history by YouTuber Dhurv Rathee using artificial intelligence (AI) and threatened to initiate legal action.

On Sunday night, the video on Banda Singh Bahadur titled 'The Sikh Warrior' was uploaded to Rathee's YouTube channel, where he showed the Sikh gurus, martyrs, warriors and their family members through AI-generated images. He also described Banda Bahadur as Robin Hood.

Reacting to the video, SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, "Sikhs do not need Dhruv Rathee's AI-based video to know their history. Rathee has distorted many important historical facts related to the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. The names of the Gurus have not been mentioned with respect, which is objectionable. Therefore, it is completely rejected." He appealed to the government to take appropriate action on this.

In the video, Rathee said that, as per history, Banda Bahadur was never a Sikh. "This is utterly wrong. Rathee should tender an apology for fabricating history, and the Sikh community should raise their voice against it. He needs to be given a befitting reply. A lot has been presented incorrectly about Sikhism in the video, which is made on a political pretext. We will initiate legal action against him. It is wrong to do such a thing before the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Rathee presented this video under a very well-thought-out conspiracy," Grewal said.