Chandigarh: SGPC Suspends Employees Over Breach Of Etiquette During Rahul Gandhi's Gurdwara Visit

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken disciplinary action against employees for violating protocol during senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Gurdwara Baba Buddha Sahib Ji at Ramdas.

Following this, the SGPC has issued a statement. SGPC Secretary Partap Singh said, "An inquiry was conducted on the instructions of the President of the Shiromani Committee, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, regarding the violation of etiquette during the visit of the Congress leader to Gurdwara Baba Buddha Sahib Ji Ramdas recently."

"An action has been taken against the accused after receiving the report today," Singh added.

Kathavachak Bhai Palwinder Singh and Sewadar Bhai Harwinder Singh have been suspended, while the services of temporary Granthi Bhai Kulwinder Singh have been terminated. The Gurdwara Manager, Pargat Singh, has been issued a warning and transferred.

Partap Singh further said, "The investigation report has revealed that the Congress leaders had gone inside the designated area in the Darbar of Gurdwara Sahib, which is a direct violation of etiquette."